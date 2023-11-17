"Francis has everyone fooled" - Fans predict Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk after massive announcement 

Fans have weighed in on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk after today's announcement.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' had their heavyweight title clash announced on Friday. First slated to fight on December 23, the bout was postponed following Fury's split decision win over Francis Ngannou last month.

While there were rumors that the bout would be pushed to 2024, it's now been confirmed. The two heavyweight champions will clash on February 17 to crown the first undisputed titleholder the division has seen since Lennox Lewis.

Earlier today, the first Fury vs. Usyk Saudi Arabia press conference went down. Naturally, the two heavyweight champions were fired up, as their fight was formally announced for next year. With the announcement, fans have also decided to weigh in on the bout.

Expand Tweet

Fans responded to that fight announcement on social media, with various predictions. For the most part, it seems that fans believe Oleksandr Usyk's next fight could be a lopsided one. Multiple chimed in that following Fury's performance against Ngannou, the Ukrainian has to be the favorite.

Meanwhile, other commentators stated that Tyson Fury's next fight will be a masterclass, and that 'The Predator' had fans fooled. It's worth noting that Usyk himself questioned if the Brit was sandbagging earlier this month. Although, he expects Fury to be much tougher in their fight next year.

[Comments taken from @MichaelBenson on X/Twitter.]

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk's heated first press conference

The Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk press conference was very heated earlier today.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' finally got to face off earlier today. With their fight announcement, the two men took to the stage Friday in Saudi Arabia. Naturally, there were a lot of words traded between the heavyweight champions. Well, kind of.

For his part, the British boxer was very loud, as expected. At the presser, he spent a sizable amount of time arguing with Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk. Thanks to the language barrier between the two champions, there weren't a lot of words traded. It was more just the British boxer slamming his next opponent verbally.

However, the Fury vs. Usyk Saudi Arabia press conference did end with a heated face-off. The two heavyweight champions went head-to-head, and it was clear that neither man wanted to give an inch. Eventually, they were separated, after a more aggressive than expected faceoff.

Expand Tweet