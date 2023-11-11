"Plan to relax me" - Oleksandr Usyk believes Tyson Fury was holding back against Francis Ngannou

As Oleksandr Usyk gears up for his next fight, he is questioning Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

'The Cat' has been out of action since a knockout win over Daniel Dubois earlier this year. However, Usyk was recently seen in attendance for the return of 'The Gypsy King' against Ngannou last month.

The bout was the only thing standing between Fury and a title clash with Usyk. Despite the British boxer entering his fight with Ngannou as a massive favorite, he got much more of a challenge than he expected. Fury was knocked down and took some big shots in the 10-round encounter.

Following the bout, Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk was made official. The two were originally slated to clash in December, but the heavyweight unification has now been postponed to early 2024. The postponement was due to the injuries that Fury suffered against Ngannou.

Or is it? During a recent interview with TNT Sports Boxing, Usyk opined that Fury could've been holding back against Ngannou, to not show his skills. He stated:

“It seems to me that it was Tyson’s plan [against Ngannou was] to relax me. But I understand that I’ll have to work very hard in the ring in order to get the victory.”

See his comments in the video below (1:00):

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury officially postponed to 2024

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Oleksandr Usyk's next fight.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou was a massively important fight for both men. 'The Gypsy King' entered the bout a massive favorite and was widely expected to dominate 'The Predator'.

Unfortunately for the British boxer, he was knocked down and cut, taking some damage on fight night. While many had hoped to see Fury finally fight Usyk in 2023, their December 23 bout date seemed like an impossibility due to the damage.

Earlier this week, Frank Warren confirmed that Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is now officially postponed to 2024. While there's no date announced for the bout, it is currently expected for next February. Funnily enough, the Ukranian might be to blame.

In the interview with TNT Sports, Usyk revealed what he immediately said to Fury post-fight. In the interview, he stated:

“Mate, you need a proper rest now.”