"He didn't look himself" - Deontay Wilder finally breaks silence on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Deontay Wilder has weighed in on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator' are fresh off their heavyweight clash last month in Saudi Arabia. The boxing match was the first in the career of Ngannou, who earned the bout after discussions with names such as 'The Bronze Bomber' and others.

Despite heading into the bout a massive underdog, the PFL heavyweight did much better than expected. He scored a third-round knockdown and was competitive for the entire ten-round bout. Ultimately, it was Fury who emerged from the fight with a split-decision win.

Since then, many names have come forward and given their take on the contest. Well, Deontay Wilder can't do that, because he didn't even watch the bout. The former champion discussed Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou during a recent interview with Blue Blood Sports TV.

There, he did opine that Fury's performance could be a sign that he was cheating previously. Wilder famously accused the British boxer of loading his gloves prior to their 2021 trilogy. However, the boxer questions if that's happening anymore, stating:

“I didn’t even get to watch the fight, but of course, I had a lot of texts and people calling me about it. Especially when he got dropped. After the fight, a lot of people figured out what was going on. ‘Maybe he did cheat, maybe he did have something in his gloves.’ All those things coming up now. ‘He didn’t look himself, what happened? He lost.’ Everyone saying he lost, that’s all I got."

See his comments below (46:00):

Deontay Wilder reveals ongoing discussions for next fight

Deontay Wilder's next fight could wind up being Andy Ruiz Jr., after all.

'The Bronze Bomber' and 'Destroyer' were ordered to face off last year for a WBC title shot. Both men were coming off major victories, with Wilder last defeating Robert Helenius, while Ruiz Jr. beat Luis Ortiz last Fall.

However, talks between the two quickly hit a wall. According to Wilder, the former heavyweight champion was asking for too much money. That was a comment later echoed by others who also discussed a bout with Ruiz Jr.

However, Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. are now back in talks. In the interview with Blue Blood Sports TV, he revealed the news, stating:

“That fight is not lost. These guys get on my nerves, but yeah we're back in talks. There was a lot of apologizing, we'll see what happens."