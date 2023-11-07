Anthony Joshua doesn't like boxing enough to willingly take punches to the head

Anthony Joshua's knockout last time out didn't seem to stop the criticism.

'AJ' has been out of the ring since a knockout win over Robert Helenius earlier this year. Originally slated for a rematch with Dillian Whyte, 'The Body Snatcher' was pulled on a week's notice, leading to the short-notice bout.

That knockout victory was the second win in a row for the former champion but didn't quell fears that he's past his best days. Prior to the knockout blow against 'The Nordic Nightmare', he was quite gunshy. His unanimous decision win over Jermaine Franklin earlier this year saw low output as well from the former champ.

The last few fights, as well as several others, have led many to believe that Anthony Joshua doesn't like to get hit. While a common criticism of the boxer, it's not accurate, as he stated in a recent interview with Louis Theroux for the BBC.

In the interview, he was asked about the perception, stating:

"There's this stigma that 'AJ can't take a punch, AJ's afraid of getting hit'. My goal is to not get knocked out. My goal is to knock out my opponents because I'll never shut my brain down for the love of the sport. No way, because I know the sport won't love you back."

Anthony Joshua's next fight could be Tyson Fury

In an interview with the BBC, Anthony Joshua addressed a potential fight with Tyson Fury.

'The Gypsy King' is currently slated to return in February to Saudi Arabia. Fresh off a controversial decision win over Francis Ngannou last month, he will look to score a victory over Oleksandr Usyk.

The winner of the bout will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis. With that in mind, all eyes are looking ahead to the historic bout in early 2024.

For his part, Anthony Joshua already wants the winner. Having had a bout with Deontay Wilder fall through, 'AJ' was asked about fighting fighting his longtime rival in an interview with the BBC. Speaking to Louis Theroux, the former champion said:

"I would be over the moon [to finally get to fight Fury]... Yeah, [I would beat him], no [it wouldn't be easy]. It's good. It gives me a bit more [oomph], you know? It's a challenge, but one I'll be up for."