Is 'Tyson Fury' his real name? Fact-checking Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua's previous accusations

Yes, Tyson Fury is his real name, despite what some have said over the years.

'The Gypsy King' returned to the boxing ring over the weekend to face Francis Ngannou. Despite entering the fight as a 14-to-1 favorite against 'The Predator,' Fury got much more than expected on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia.

Ultimately, the PFL heavyweight star scored a third-round knockdown and had more offense than many expected. Ultimately, it was Fury who retained his lineal heavyweight title by split-decision. In the process, he also avoided being on one of the wrong end of one of the worst upsets in sporting history.

Regardless, Tyson Fury is now slated to face Oleksandr Usyk in December. Although there have been discussions on the fight being moved to early 2024, the war of words between the two is already ongoing. One has to wonder if 'The Cat' will also allege that his name is Luke Fury.

Over the years, the allegation has been made by names such as Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua. Prior to his 2022 fight with Fury, 'The Body Snatcher' alleged that he changed his name to Tyson because it would be more profitable.

Online, 'AJ' has repeatedly addressed his longtime foe as Luke. However, there is no basis for the rumor. Fury's middle name is Luke, and that's been confirmed by third parties such as Boxrec and others.

Tyson Fury real name: 'The Gypsy King' responds to critics

Say what you will of Tyson Fury; he can be humble when the moment calls for it.

Over the weekend, 'The Gypsy King' scraped by with a split-decision win, and that's about the only way one can describe it. Fury booked the Ngannou bout so close to his scheduled fight with Oleksandr Usyk because he was confident he would escape unscathed.

Instead, he got arguably the toughest fight of his career from 'The Predator' on Saturday. Following the bout, many took time to remind Fury of that pre-fight banter and confidence.

To his credit, Tyson Fury responded to the critics in a recent interview with IFL TV. There, he stated that he was the only one to blame for the close fight over the weekend. Speaking in the interview, Fury stated:

“There’s no who to blame, blame me. There’s no blame the trainer, blame the manager, blame the cutman. Blame me if you’re gonna blame anybody. It was what it was. It’s the fight game, not tap dancing. You go in there and have a fight.”

See his comments below (:50):