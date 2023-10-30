Tyson Fury starts trash-talking at Oleksandr Usyk for anticipated bout amid backlash over Francis Ngannou fight 

The war of words between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is now underway.

'The Gypsy King' returned to the ring over the weekend in Saudi Arabia for his first bout in nearly a year. There, Fury faced former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in his first boxing match. Despite entering the fight as a massive favorite, the British boxer nearly suffered a loss over the weekend.

Still, the WBC heavyweight champion was able to scrape himself off the canvas in round three. While clearly shaken after the knockdown, Fury was able to escape the night with a split-decision win. In the process, he also avoided one of the biggest upset losses in sports history.

Following the win, Tyson Fury had an in-ring face-off with Oleksandr Usyk. The two have famously been in talks for most of this year but only got a deal done prior to the Brit's clash with Ngannou. Still, he felt so confident that they scheduled the bout for less than two months from now.

Well, that's the goal anyway. As of now, it's not clear that Fury vs. Usyk will go down on December 23, as originally planned. Still, the Ukrainian recently put out a video mocking the British boxer's previous comments about fighting in December. In response, Fury issued a brief statement, stating that 'The Cat' is next.

Frank Warren believes Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk won't happen in 2023

If one is listening to Tyson Fury's promoter Frank Warren, fans shouldn't expect to see 'The Gypsy King' until 2024.

As many fans are aware, Fury is currently scheduled to return on December 23 against Oleksandr Usyk. However, many were skeptical that the British boxer would actually be able to fight that night, given his scheduled fight with Ngannou.

In the end, it seems that 'The Predator' might've forced Fury out of that date. Immediately following the fight, the WBC heavyweight champion stated that he likely wouldn't be able to fight in December. That was what triggered the aforementioned video from 'The Cat'.

Unfortunately for fans and Oleksandr Usyk, it seems that Tyson Fury is likely out of December. Frank Warren recently shared the news to Boxing News, stating that the bout will likely be moved to January or February. However, the promoter believes that the bout will still happen.

That being said, the Ukrainian has previously indicated that they've signed for December 23. Changing the date won't be easy for Fury's camp, but that seems to be their goal.

