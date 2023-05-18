Tyson Fury reveals how much money Andy Ruiz asked for canceled fight

Tyson Fury has claimed that Andy Ruiz requested over $20 million dollars for their planned bout.

'The Gpysy King' has been out of the ring since a tenth-round knockout win over Derek Chisora last December. In the process, Fury scored his third victory over 'Del Boy', shutting the book on their rivalry.

Following the victory, the WBC Heavyweight Champion had a face-off with Oleksandr Usyk. The bout was planned for April, but those plans quickly fell through. The heavyweight unification matchup is now being eyed for December in Saudi Arabia.

In the meantime, 'The Cat' is slated to face Daniel Dubois in the summer. For his part, Tyson Fury was also expected to take a tune-up fight against Andy Ruiz. 'The Destroyer' has been out of the ring since a dominant decision victory over Luis Ortiz last year.

Despite talks seeming promising, the bout has failed to come to fruition. In a video uploaded to Twitter, Fury addressed the canceled bout, blaming Ruiz, stating that the Mexican boxer requested too much money.

In the video, the British champion stated:

"I've tried to fight everybody. Andy Ruiz asked for twenty million, silly little bastard, I don't know where he's getting that from. Who's out there? Who's available?"

See his comments in the video below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury with a statement of intent on Instagram today as he calls out Oleksandr Usyk and



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury with a statement of intent on Instagram today as he calls out Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua , and claims Andy Ruiz demanded $20million to fight him: "I am the baddest motherf***er on the planet." ‼️ Tyson Fury with a statement of intent on Instagram today as he calls out Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, and claims Andy Ruiz demanded $20million to fight him: "I am the baddest motherf***er on the planet."[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/YsgjmBpAIa

Tyson Fury discusses fight against Jon Jones

It seems that Tyson Fury is tired of waiting for an opponent, and he's willing to change sports.

The WBC Heavyweight Champion is still somehow on the search for another opponent. While the Usyk fight is still being eyed for December, he's had issues arranging a fight with Anthony Joshua as well.

Furthermore, the British star has also been linked to the aforementioned bout against Ruiz, as well as a clash against Francis Ngannou. Despite the fact that he's been linked to several opponents, the British star remains without one.

Well, it seems that he's gotten a little bit sick of waiting. On Twitter, Tyson Fury slammed Joe Rogan and Jon Jones. During a recent episode of his podcast, the UFC commentator opined 'The Gypsy King' would be destroyed by 'Bones' if they fought in a room alone.

Responding to those comments, Fury stated:

"I'm the baddest man on the planet!... A little f***** bald-headed midget. I heard him say that Jon Jones could f*** me up if we were in a room together. Not a man born from his mother could f*** me up, in a room, on our own. Whatever happens in that room, I'd be walking out. No problem."

See his comments below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury ripping into Joe Rogan on Instagram today, calling him a “little p***y” and a “f***ing bald-headed midget” after his recent comments regarding Fury vs Jon Jones…



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury ripping into Joe Rogan on Instagram today, calling him a “little p***y” and a “f***ing bald-headed midget” after his recent comments regarding Fury vs Jon Jones… ‼️ Tyson Fury ripping into Joe Rogan on Instagram today, calling him a “little p***y” and a “f***ing bald-headed midget” after his recent comments regarding Fury vs Jon Jones…[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/otSpJhzSQR

