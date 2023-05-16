Did Tyson Fury vs. Andy Ruiz fight get canceled? Here is the latest update

Tyson Fury vs. Andy Ruiz appears to be completely dead as of now.

'The Gypsy King' has had a rough time booking his return over the last few months. Fury has been out of the ring since a knockout victory over Derek Chisora in December, and quickly entered talks with Oleksandr Usyk.

However, the matchup with 'The Cat' hasn't come to fruition as of now. There were hopes for the bout to take place in April in the U.K., but the two couldn't reach a deal. As a result, Fury was forced to look elsewhere for a new opponent.

The heavyweight and his team quickly zeroed in on a clash with 'The Destroyer'. Ruiz has been out of the ring since a decision victory over Luis Ortiz last year and was quickly ordered to face Deontay Wilder. However a clash with 'The Bronze Bomber' fell by the wayside in favor of a fight with Fury.

Sadly, Tyson Fury vs. Andy Ruiz won't be happening due to financial issues according to Frank Warren. In a recent interview with Boxing News Online, the promoter revealed:

“I want to get him [Fury] out whatever happens and get back in the swing of things. It’s just a bloody shame we wasted so much time [on the Usyk fight] the problem we’ve got is the ones we wanted are all fighting. The Zhang fight, Joe Joyce, I wouldn’t have gone with Joe next, he’ll have to get a win first and obviously Daniel. We’ll have a look around and see what’s available.”

Tyson Fury vs. Andy Ruiz: Who will 'The Gypsy King' fight?

While Tyson Fury vs. Andy Ruiz is off, a clash with Oleksandr Usyk is now back on the table.

The two heavyweight champions have been in talks for the better part of the last year. Usyk and Fury were hoping to clash last December, but due to an injury to 'The Cat', the nod instead went to Derek Chisora.

Following that bout, the two had a face-off in the center of the ring. At the time, Usyk and Fury stated that they were eyeing a bout for April. Despite the Ukrainian accepting an absurd 30/70 revenue split, the fight still didn't come to fruition.

Despite talk that the fight was completely off following their scrapped April plans, that wasn't the case. The two are currently being eyed for a December clash in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, promoters are hoping to arrange Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder on the same night.

