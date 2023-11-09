Frank Warren gives new timeline update on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight

Fans can expect Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk to go down in early 2024.

'The Gypsy King' is fresh off his return late last month in Saudi Arabia. There, the WBC heavyweight champion faced former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in the latter's first boxing bout. Despite being a massive favorite, Fury got much more than expected from the MMA fighter.

Still, the British boxer was able to survive a third-round knockdown and take his biggest shots. Ultimately, Fury emerged with a split-decision win and kept his bout with 'The Cat' alive. The two heavyweight champions were expected to meet on December 23 in Saudi Arabia.

However, Tyson Fury's next fight with Oleksandr Usyk is no longer expected for 2023. Following the bout with Ngannou, reports emerged that the bout was instead being targeted for February 2024. While that date isn't yet confirmed, Frank Warren has confirmed that the bout is off for this year.

Speaking in an interview with TalkSport, Warren gave an update, stating:

"That fight is signed. It was originally expected to take place on December 23. It's been pushed back, and it will take place in the early part of the New Year. That fight will happen, massive fight. The first time an undisputed [heavyweight] fight has taken place this century."

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: Current Betting Odds

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is a historically close fight, and it shows in the betting odds.

The heavyweight clash between 'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' is a very important one. The division itself hasn't had a unified undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis, who accomplished the feat well over two decades ago.

However, that streak should end next year, as the two champions will meet in Saudi Arabia. In terms of the fight itself, it's clear that fans are conflicted by it, and who could blame them? It's the two best heavyweights of their era finally facing off.

However, in Oleksandr Usyk's next fight with Tyson Fury, he will likely enter an underdog. According to the current odds from FanDuel, 'The Gypsy King' is currently a very slight -172 favorite to win. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian is a +134 underdog as of now.

These betting odds just show how conflicted fans are heading into the historic heavyweight clash. While there's no date for the bout as of now, fans can expect it to be one of the biggest of the year.