51-year-old former champion promises to go on 10-fight run culminating in Tyson Fury bout

Tyson Fury's next fight might be against Oleksandr Usyk, but Shannon Briggs has his sights set on 'The Gypsy King'.

Fury is fresh off his return last month in Saudi Arabia against Francis Ngannou. There, he scored a split-decision win over 'The Predator', showing his trademark heart to fight on after suffering a third-round knockdown.

Following the bout, Fury went face-to-face with Oleksandr Usyk. The two were expected to clash in December, but have had their fight postponed to 2024 due to the injuries the Brit suffered against Ngannou.

One man in attendance that night in Saudi Arabia was Shannon Briggs.

'The Cannon' hasn't competed since a knockout win over Emilio Zarate in May 2016. Despite being inactive for over seven years, Briggs has alleged that he will box former UFC champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson in a 2024 exhibition.

However, that's just the start. Speaking on the JAXXON Podcast, Briggs stated that he plans to return to the professional ranks and eventually meet Tyson Fury. He stated:

“I’m coming back, yeah. This is my first fight. I’ll go on a 10-fight run – that’s my goal. [Tyson Fury] Yeah, I want to get back in shape, Champ. I want to give myself about a year of two, fight myself back into shape, and then I wanna go for something big … I want real boxers. 100% [I want to make a run for the belt], why not?"

See his comments below (58:30):

Frank Warren gives an update on Tyson Fury's next fight

Tyson Fury's next fight against Oleksandr Usyk has officially been postponed.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' were first expected to clash in December. At the time, Fury was scheduled for two bouts - his clash with Ngannou in October, and his title unification bout two months later.

However, even the best-laid plans don't go without a hitch or two. Due to the injuries and damage that Fury suffered against 'The Predator', he instantly revealed his plans to take some time off.

While his fight return date hasn't been revealed, fans can expect to see Tyson Fury in early 2024. In a recent interview with TalkSport, Frank Warren revealed:

"That fight is signed. It was originally expected to take place on December 23. It's been pushed back, and it will take place in the early part of the New Year. That fight will happen, massive fight. The first time an undisputed [heavyweight] fight has taken place this century."