When is Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk? New fight date announced with all the belts on the line

The official Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk date has now been revealed.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' have recently re-booked their heavyweight title clash. Originally, they were slated to fight on December 23 in Saudi Arabia. However, due to Fury's fight with Francis Ngannou last month, they were forced to make changes.

The British boxer was knocked down by 'The Predator', as well as cut. Due to the harder-than-expected fight, Fury immediately called for the December bout to be moved. Despite emerging with a win over Ngannou, he was deemed unable to fight later this year.

However, Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk's date has now been revealed. The two's rescheduled bout will go down on February 17 in Saudi Arabia. Outside of the rescheduling, the stakes for the historic matchup are the exact same.

The winner of Fury vs. Usyk will be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis. 'The Lion' accomplished that feat well over two decades ago. While there have been some great heavyweight champions since then, none have been able to snag all the belts.

Well, the next to join that prestigious list of undisputed champions will either be 'The Gypsy King' or 'The Cat' next year.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk date made official with first press conference

Earlier today, Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk's February fight was made official with a kickoff press conference.

The fight between 'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' is one that's been long in the making. Obviously, the two first faced off last December, following Fury's knockout win over Derek Chisora.

However, talks for a clash in April at Wembley Stadium were blown up. As a result, Usyk scored a knockout win over Daniel Dubois in August, while Fury emerged with a split-decision victory over Francis Ngannou last month. Prior to the Brit's stay-busy bout against 'The Predator', the two champions reached a deal.

While the MMA fighter temporarily derailed the bout, Tyson Fury's next fight with Oleksandr Usyk is set for February 17. Earlier today, the two heavyweights held their kickoff press conference. Naturally, the two men were fired up.

The Fury vs. Usyk Saudi Arabia press conference was a fiery one and capped off with a wild face-off. During the heavyweight champion's staredown, it was clear that neither man wanted to give up an inch. Based on today's presser, the bad blood is just beginning.

