"I'll slap you!" - Anthony Joshua and Jarrell Miller get heated at press conference 

Anthony Joshua vs. Jarrell Miller nearly happened at today's press conference.

'AJ' recently had his return to the ring booked for December 23. Stepping into the main event on short notice, the British boxer will look to defeat Otto Wallin. The Swede is currently undefeated since suffering his 2019 loss to Tyson Fury.

However, at the presser earlier today, Joshua instead had much more vitriol for 'Big Baby'. Miller is currently scheduled for the undercard of the event and will face former title challenger Daniel Dubois. 'Dynamite' is fresh off an August knockout loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

Despite not being booked against one another, Anthony Joshua and Jarrell Miller got into it at today's presser. For his part, the latter got it started by stating:

"They can all kiss my black a**, Deontay and 'AJ'. I don't like none of them motherf*****... But I'll tell you one thing though, we all know 'AJ' don't want no smoke with Deontay...As much as I don't like Deontay, I know he will put that motherf***** in the grave."

Quickly, the former two-time heavyweight champion responded:

"Shut the f*** up, don't start with me. You know I'll come over there and slap you, I see you brought your mom here again. I see you brought your mom here again. F******* clown."

Anthony Joshua vs. Jarrell Miller nearly happened in 2019

The talk between Anthony Joshua and Jarrell Miller should really come as no surprise to those who have followed their saga.

The two heavyweights were famously set to clash in June 2019 in the British boxer's American debut. They were set to headline a Madison Square Garden card in yet another title defense for 'AJ'.

In the build to that summer, the two had multiple press conferences. Much like today's presser, it spiraled out of control and saw both men trade words. For his part, 'Big Baby' seemingly was able to shake Joshua and at least get him angrier than anyone had seen him before.

Sadly, Anthony Joshua vs. Jarrell Miller didn't happen. The latter famously failed multiple drug tests and was pulled from the event. In turn, Andy Ruiz Jr. replaced Miller, and the rest is history. The Mexican boxer scored a knockout win over Joshua in one of the biggest upsets in boxing.

While Joshua later settled the score with Ruiz Jr., he's yet to face Miller. After today's press conference though, it's clear they still want to fight each other.