Jarrell Miller's return vs. Ariel Esteban Bracamonte confirmed for WBA's 'KO Drugs Festival'

Jarrell Miller is set to return to the ring this Thursday against journeyman Ariel Estaban as part of WBA's 'KO Drugs Festival' in Argentina.

'Big Baby' is one of the most controversial figures in the sport, mainly stemming from his spotty past. Miller's last fight was a knockout win over Bogdan Dinu in November 2018, and he's been held out of the ring since then due to drug issues.

Miller was set to face Anthony Joshua the following June in 'AJ's' United States debut. However, he was pulled from the matchup after testing positive for three banned substances. Andy Ruiz Jr. ended up replacing him on short notice, knockout out Joshua in one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

The 33-year-old was then handed down a one-year suspension and was set to face Jerry Forrest in July 2020. That fight, too, was canceled due to a positive drug test. He was then handed down a two-year suspension, lengthening his time away from the boxing ring.

However, that suspension is now over, and Miller already has a fight booked. As reported by talkSPORT's Michael Benson, 'Big Baby' is set to be back in action this week. The boxing journalist wrote on Twitter:

"Jarrell Miller will face Ariel Esteban Bracamonte in his return fight which is now set to take place this Thursday in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The event is part of the WBA's 'KO Drugs Festival'."

See Michael Benson's tweet below:

He will take on journeyman Ariel Esteban Bracamonte, who holds a 11-7 professional boxing record. The 29-year-old is coming off a points defeat at the hands of Demsey McKean earlier this year.

Jarrell Miller vs. Ariel Estaban Bracamonte

Jarrell Miller's return against Ariel Esteban Bracamonte is about as much of a tune-up fight as one can get.

When 'Big Baby' stopped competing nearly four years ago, he was one of the best heavyweights on the planet. This is why he was given the shot to challenge for Anthony Joshua's heavyweight titles.

It's been four years since he competed, so it's not a shock that he's been given a tune-up fight. While Bracamonte will try his best when the two lock horns later this week, he's simply outgunned in this one.

While Miller has stopped fighting, he hasn't stopped training. In fact, earlier this year, he kicked off the intensity of his training by aligning himself with Tyson Fury. Expect 'Big Baby' to get a big win when he returns later this week.

