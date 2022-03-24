Jarrell Miller one-step closer to summer return, forced to complete drug-test program

Jarrell Miller is getting closer to a return to boxing, but he has some work to do first.

The heavyweight contender has been out of the ring since November 2018, a knockout win over Bogdan Dinu. However, since that victory, he's run into many problems outside of the competition, which has forced him to be on the sidelines.

'Big Baby' was set for a huge matchup against then-heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in June 2019. Miller was forced out of the bout after he tested positive for steroids, EPO, and HGH. Since he was a first-time offender, he was only given a six-month suspension.

He was scheduled to return against Jerry Forrest in June 2020. However, that bout too was canceled after Jerrell tested positive for banned substances. This time, he was handed a two-year suspension from the date of the failed drug test. He's tried to get the suspension lifted, but has failed.

However, he's been given definitive time for his suspension to end. While the commission could have extended his ban, they've instead stated that he will indeed be allowed to return to competition this summer. However, it comes with the stipualation that he will have to complete a random drug test program.

Jake Donovan @JakeNDaBox Nevada State Athletic Commission unanimously votes for unbeaten heavyweigt Jarrell Miller to remain on suspension through June 16, 2022. HOWEVER, a compromise was reached that he will be eligible for license June 17 as long as he continues/ completes random drug testing program. Nevada State Athletic Commission unanimously votes for unbeaten heavyweigt Jarrell Miller to remain on suspension through June 16, 2022. HOWEVER, a compromise was reached that he will be eligible for license June 17 as long as he continues/ completes random drug testing program.

Jarrell Miller has a very heated rivalry with Anthony Joshua

When Jarrell Miller returns to competition, he'll surely want a big fight. Perhaps it will be time to revisit a previously canceled bout.

'Big Baby' was originally scheduled to face Anthony Joshua in Madison Square Garden in June 2019. The bout was not seen as a big matchup, thanks to Miller's relative inexperience at the top-level. However, the fight became hyped over time thanks to the bad-blood between the two.

The rivalry was on clear display in their press conferences. The two men regularly traded insults and even got physical as Miller pushed Joshua in their final presser. Sadly, the fight didn't come to fruition as the challenger tested positive for banned substances.

[📽️ The Anthony Joshua vs Jarrell Miller press conference was very heated…[📽️ @MatchroomBoxing The Anthony Joshua vs Jarrell Miller press conference was very heated…[📽️ @MatchroomBoxing] https://t.co/MgiO81wxg8

While it's very unlikely that Miller will get the chance to face-off against 'AJ', the former champion is opponent-less right now. The Brit was originally scheduled to face Oleksandr Usyk later this year, but the fight has been put in jeopardy thanks to the champion's active military service in Ukraine.

