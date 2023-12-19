Conor McGregor faces "cocaine" allegations from fans yet again after latest street interview [VIDEO]

Conor McGregor is facing "cocaine" allegations from fans after his latest street interview went viral on social media.

'The Notorious' has often been linked to the usage of cocaine and similar allegations were made again recently. McGregor was part of a viral social media interview concept where the interviewer usually asks a rich person what he or she does for a living.

Upon being asked the same question, Conor McGregor replied with a rather bizarre answer and stated:

"Inspire, hope to people. Inspire, hope to the masses."

As the interview went viral on social media, fans started to make allegations about the former UFC champion using cocaine yet again. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"There's enough cocaine in conors yacht alone to sink a small island."

"The double champ does coke if he wants."

"The fact that someone needed to ask what he does for a living should be enough for Conor to start fighting again."

Fan reactions

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor won't be a part of UFC 300

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the historic upcoming UFC 300 event. A lot has been said about who will compete on the card and one name that has emerged quite frequently is that of Conor McGregor. Considering the fact that he is the biggest star of the company, it does make sense.

However, according to Chael Sonnen that won't be the case. Sonnen believes that the main event of UFC 300 has to be a title fight and Conor McGregor won't be fighting for the title. Further, the former UFC fighter explained how having McGregor on the undercard won't be a good look.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, Chael Sonnen said:

"To have Conor McGregor back and not use him, when he's your biggest star, would be hard to bet on. However, I do think we will have a title fight in the main event. And McGregor doesn't have a title. So now if you put Conor on the card, you're putting your biggest star not in the headliner. Woah, you just demoted your top guy."

He added:

"I think that eliminates Conor. I believe that the big rush on getting [Du Plessis] and Strickland together is because, either Adesanya is coming back... And I do think Adesanya, particularly against Du Plessis, but Adesanya in a rematch with Sean as well, would be very main event worthy."

Watch the video below from 3:10: