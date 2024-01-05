Ryan Garcia's heartfelt post praising Floyd Mayweather falls flat with fans - "He simps for a genocidal country"

Boxing sensation Ryan Garcia seems to have garnered the support of legendary figure Floyd Mayweather in his corner.

WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney has confirmed that discussions are underway between his team and Garcia's team for an upcoming match. It seems that 'KingRy,' seeking to fill the void left by his strained relationship with Oscar De La Hoya, has found support in Mayweather. Furthermore, the two are growing increasingly close, as 'Money' aligns himself with Garcia ahead of the potential fight.

Moreover, they were recently spotted jogging alongside each other early in the morning.

Garcia's proximity to Mayweather didn't sit comfortably with 'The Dream', who expressed reservations and issued a cautionary message to the former WBC interim lightweight champion on Instagram.

'KingRy' recently took to X and expressed admiration for Mayweather, mentioning that the 46-year-old undefeated boxer is often mistaken due to his persona but in reality, he is very benevolent. Part of his post read:

"I want to say this about @floydmayweather you guys don’t know him and most of you will never. But he is authentic has a good heart and is extremely generous."

However, Garcia's appreciation for Mayweather didn't resonate with the fans, who reacted to his post with a variety of responses.

"Dude you glazing a bit too hard to make ya ex Oscar mad 😂"

"He simps for a genocidal country, Israel."

"Did he clown on your philly shell the last fight ahaha, that was funny"

"Honestly, I don’t think anyone could have predicted you linking up with Mayweather 🤣"

Floyd Mayweather ranks Ryan Garcia in current top three boxers

Floyd Mayweather identifies Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis, and former adversary Canelo Alvarez as the top three stars in the sport right now.

Recently, 'KingRy' and Mayweather were seen enjoying an evening in Las Vegas. During their encounter, 'Money' spoke with Inside Fighting, praising Garcia's outing against Oscar Duarte and acknowledging him as one of the current top three attractions in the boxing world. He said"

"There are some heavy hitters in the game right now but there’s only really three. Canelo, Ryan and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. A lot of time people think well I got a belt. I’m a star. I got two belts. In today’s time, they think belts and a few million dollars makes you a star."

Check out Floyd Mayweather's comments below (2:53):