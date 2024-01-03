"Oscar didn’t like that" - Fans react after Devin Haney exposes DMs with Ryan Garcia after the latter's night out with Floyd Mayweather

Devin Haney has expressed displeasure with Ryan Garcia's association with Floyd Mayweather.

'The Dream' embraced the potential of a showdown with Garcia, and it appears that steps are being taken to materialize this anticipated fight. Haney and 'KingRy' share a substantial amateur rivalry, reportedly notching three victories each. However, their BoxRec records indicate four encounters, with both fighters claiming two wins apiece.

The reigning WBC super lightweight champion recently confirmed ongoing discussions between his and Garcia's teams for an upcoming clash. Haney is coming off a decisive win in a one-sided title fight against Regis Prograis, while Garcia, having recently moved up in weight, notched a victory over Oscar Duarte last month.

Garcia and Mayweather were recently seen enjoying an evening in Las Vegas. During their time together, 'Money' commended Garcia's performance against Duarte, hailing him as one of the current top three draws in the world of boxing.

Haney, a former training partner of the boxing legend, conveyed his reservations about Garcia's connection with him and issued a cautionary message to the former WBC interim lightweight champion on Instagram.

He wrote:

"Floyd can't save or help you..."

Garcia replied:

"CRY ME A RIVER"

Check out the exchange between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia below:

Fans reacted to Haney sharing direct messages with Garcia on social media with a variety of reactions.

One wrote:

"Lol never understood exposing DMs bruh, that’s goofy"

Another commented:

"Oscar didn’t like that"

Check out some more reactions below:

"What’s this leaking DM for nowadays lol"

"When both fighters understand the assignment in promoting >>>> 🔥🔥"

"Boxers have a type of brain that just doesn’t function"

When Devin Haney criticized Floyd Mayweather for "messed up" state of boxing

Devin Haney had previously asserted that Floyd Mayweather's decision to retire undefeated had a negative impact on the sport of boxing.

'The Dream', who formerly shared a close bond with Mayweather, has not hesitated from testing himself.

During his appearance on The Pivot podcast in June 2023, Haney asserted that 'Money' helped disrupt the sport due to his undefeated record, which influenced the youngest generation of fighters:

"In UFC those guys fight each other, lose, fight again still equally as big, may even be bigger after a loss... We can change the whole dynamic of it, but we're not. Floyd made boxing better, but Mayweather kinda messed up the game with the undefeated is everything so guys don’t wanna fight each other they wanna keep their 0."

Check out Devin Haney's comments below:

