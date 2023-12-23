Eddie Hearn shares an update on Devin Haney’s potential “mega-fight” with Ryan Garcia 

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia are edging closer to finalizing a deal to meet in the squared circle. As two of boxing's biggest touted prospects, their potential bout would be a massive event.

'The Dream' recently defeated Regis Prograis to become the WBC super lightweight. Following the victory, he was called out by Garcia on X. Devin Haney welcomed a clash with 'KingRy', and it seems that the ball has been set in motion to make the fight a reality.

Eddie Hearn, Haney's promoter, was recently interviewed by Boxing Social. He was asked to share an update on the rumored bout between 'The Dream and Garcia. He said this:

"I've spoken to [Bill and Devin Haney] and we want to explore the Ryan Garcia fight. Myself, Oscar [De La Hoya], Eric Gomes, are speaking to DAZN, and we will present to Devin and Bill an offer to fight Ryan Garcia. As Golden Boy will with Ryan.

"The talks are very amicable. I believe them, that they want to make the fight. The numbers have got to make sense for everybody, but I think it's a mega-fight."

Watch the video below from 5:20:

Devin Haney shares thoughts on potential fight with Ryan Garcia

Devin Haney is coming off the back of a record-breaking victory over Regis Prograis to become the new WBC super lightweight champion.

As one of the sport's biggest prospects right now, there are a number of exciting potential fights for 'The Dream', including a clash with fellow prospect Ryan Garcia.

'KingRy' suffered his first defeat in the squared circle earlier this year, a TKO loss to Gervonta Davis. But he bounced back with a KO finish of his own against Oscar Duarte.

'The Dream', who welcomed Ryan's call-out following his win over Regis Prograis, has now shared his thoughts on a potential clash with 'KingRy.'

Devin Haney was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, where he said this:

"We're in negotiaions with Oscar, with Ryan, with Ryan's lawyer and Ryan's team. It could very much be what's next."

He continued:

"This is a big money fight for Ryan's side, De La Hoya and his side and my side as well. So if it makes dollars it makes sense... We're still in the beginning stages of negotiations. So we've just got to see."

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet