"Referee on Ryan Garcia payroll" - 'KingRy's' comeback win plagued with controversy 

Ryan Garcia's win over Oscar Duarte has been overshadowed by controversy.

After suffering his first pro-boxing loss at the hands of Gervonta Davis earlier this year, Garcia returned to the squared circle last night. Duarte was riding an 11-fight win streak and was considered a tough test for 'KingRy's' comeback fight.

While that did prove to be true, Garcia managed to secure an eighth-round TKO victory. However, it did not come without controversy. Following the bout, the referee, James Green, has come under a lot of criticism.

During the fight, Duarte was warned by Green for hitting Garcia below the belt. However, fans have claimed that the call looked questionable. Moreover, they also pointed out a suspect count while the Mexican was down.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

"Ref went from 4 to 7"

"Referee on Ryan Garcia payroll. Come on bro, those are clean body shots. #BOXING"

"He skipped like 2-3 numbers or am I trippin"

During the post-fight press conference, Oscar Duarte also slammed the referee and stated that he should have been allowed to continue.

Catch Duarte's comments in the clip below:

Ryan Garcia wants Rolando Romero next

Ryan Garcia has made it known that he is eyeing a bout with Rolando Romero next. During the post-fight press conference, Garcia was asked to comment on his future when he expressed his desire to face 'Rolly'.

While suggesting that the lead-up to a potential fight against Romero would be "crazy," Garcia said:

"I want Rolly to be honest. I feel like he's a fun fight. He's an aggressive, crazy dude, the lead-up will be crazy. Yeah, I want that. He has a title, technically but yeah."

Catch Garcia's comments in the video below (2:15):

While nothing is certain at the moment, a bout between the two does make sense. Both men have just one loss in their pro-boxing records and interestingly, for both of them, it came at the hands of Gervonta Davis.