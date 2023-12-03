Is Ryan Garcia still with Oscar De La Hoya? 'King's' Golden Boy Promotions contract controversy explained

The situation between Ryan Garcia and his promoter Oscar De La Hoya is as odd as it gets in the sport of boxing. While things seemed to be fine between the two prior to his fight against Gervonta Davis earlier this year, their relationship started to turn sour following Garcia's loss.

Oscar De La Hoya left the venue immediately after Ryan Garcia's loss and it made the boxer feel betrayed. As a result, 'KingRy' started to look for ways to leave Golden Boy Promotions which led to the boxing legend suing his own fighter. Garcia also sued De La Hoya for breaching the contract.

As Garcia returned to the squared circle last night against Oscar Duarte, many were left wondering about the current situation between the two. It is worth noting that 'KingRy' and Oscar De La Hoya are still fighting it out in court.

The lawsuit does not involve any party seeking any money. While Oscar De La Hoya just wants Ryan Garcia to honor his contract, Garcia still wants to leave Golden Boy Promotions as soon as he can.

Ryan Garcia speaks about what's next for him

After an emphatic TKO victory over Oscar Duarte, questions have been lingering about Ryan Garcia's future. During the post-fight press conference, Garcia was asked if he would be down to face the winner of Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis. He replied by saying:

"Oh yeah, for sure. You know, I want to become a champion so that's my goal. I don't know where Derrick's at, but yeah, however, he sees fit and what that looks like. You know, I trust him, and yeah, whatever he wants."

Despite being open to fighting the winner of Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis, it looks like Garcia has his eyes set on a different opponent. 'KingRy' expressed his desire of wanting to face Rolando Romero and said:

"I want Rolly to be honest. I feel like he's a fun fight. He's an aggressive, crazy dude, the lead-up will be crazy. Yeah, I want that. He has a title, technically but yeah."

Catch Garcia's comments in the video below (1:58):