"Just honor the contract" - Oscar De La Hoya spills the beans on the nature of lawsuit against Ryan Garcia

Golden Boy Promotions head Oscar De La Hoya has revealed details about his ongoing lawsuit against boxer Ryan Garcia.

Garcia, a former champion and Golden Boy Promotions star, had accused De La Hoya of breaching a contractual agreement. Meanwhile, the promoter sued ‘KingRy’ in a federal court to enforce the original deal.

Oscar De La Hoya recently made an appearance on The MMA Hour show hosted by Ariel Helwani. The retired boxer revealed that the lawsuit against Ryan Garcia focuses on getting him to honor the contract. He also stated that there is no monetary claim involved in the lawsuit:

“We have a lawsuit right now. I’m not suing him for money, he’s not suing me for money. I just want him to honor my contract. That’s it!”

When asked if Ryan Garcia is trying to get out of the contract, De La Hoya stated:

“No, no! I mean… Just honor the contract, you know. You have obligations. I want you to fight, I want you to be a legend!”

Watch Oscar De La Hoya speak on the issue from 1:39:10 mark of the video below:

Ryan Garcia is coming off a loss in his most recent outing against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. Oscar De La Hoya believes that the rehydration clause, which put a limit on how much Garcia could weigh on fight night, caused Garcia to lose the contest.

He further stated that he would not have allowed ‘KingRy’ to go ahead with the clause. The 50-year-old maintains that stance, stating that he wants Garcia to be a legend of the sport and would have guided him to a win if he could've call the shots:

“I’m trying to create a legend. What better person than me to guide your career to mold you into this superstar boxer who people will respect? But all these whispers, man… All these whispers!”

Gervonta Davis loss spoiled the relations between Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya

While it appears that the relationship between Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia might be going downhill behind the scenes, Garcia’s loss to Gervonta Davis put the final nail in the coffin. Garcia famously attended the post-fight press conference without De La Hoya by his side.

A few months after the loss, ‘KingRy’ accused his team of abandoning him and betraying him in the training camp leading up to the fight. The comments were seemingly a dig at De La Hoya, who then hit back at Garcia and advised him to ‘man up’.

Oscar De la Hoya is disappointed with the way his relationship with Ryan Garcia has played out. But he told Ariel Helwani that boxing promoter Bob Arum advised him to not take things personally.