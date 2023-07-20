Oscar De La Hoya vs. Ryan Garcia: Boxers in legal battle over contract dispute

Ryan Garcia was signed to Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions. However, things seemed to have soured between the two, and they look set for a legal battle. Things started to go downhill following Garcia's fight against Gervonta Davis earlier this year.

Following his seventh-round TKO loss, Garcia famously attended the post-fight press conference without his promoter and expressed his disappointment in the coming days. Moreover, 'KingRy' accused De La Hoya of breaking their contract, thus invalidating it. Soon after, the boxing legend sued him in federal court in an attempt to enforce the deal.

Speaking of the same during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Oscar De La Hoya had this to say:

"I’m not suing him for money, he’s not suing me for money. I just want him to honor my contract. That’s it. Just honor your contract. That’s it. You have obligations, right? I want you to fight. I want you to be a legend. Do you think I wanted him to fight [Gervonta] Tank Davis with a rehydration clause? Hell no. I’m looking out for him, but he has people that are whispering in his ear. ‘Oh, Oscar is bad. Go with this other promoter who will take care of you more. You’ll make more money'."

Oscar De La Hoya vs. Ryan Garcia: Golden Boy claimed 'KingRy' has himself to blame for his loss to Gervonta Davis

A couple of months after his loss to Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia publicly expressed his feelings about being abandoned by his own team, This was seemingly a dig at Oscar De La Hoya, who wasn't there at the post-fight press conference.

As one would assume, the comments did not sit well with the boxing legend, who took to Twitter and slammed Garcia. He further told 'KingRy' to stop crying as he was the one to blame for his loss. De La Hoya said:

"Wtf @RyanGarcia it’s been almost two months and youre still crying about the post presser? The blame for your loss is on YOU and your “advisor”Lupe. He is the only one who pushed you to accept that INSANE rehydration clause and THAT is the reason you lost. Man up. Own that."

