Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Results: Who won the boxing match tonight?

Gervonta Davis defeated Ryan Garcia via a seventh-round TKO.

The two had a long-running rivalry and were at odds for years before entering the squared circle on Saturday, April 22. Going into the bout, there was a lot of back and forth between the two, with both fighters making their intentions clear of wanting to knock each other out.

Gervonta Davis started the fight off slowly and was seemingly getting used to the pace on display by Ryan Garcia in the first round. In the second round of the fight, 'KingRy' started finding success with his power punches. However, Garcia seemingly got too excited and was caught with a vicious strike from Davis that knocked him down.

It is worth noting that Garcia has been knocked down only once before this in his pro-boxing career and that was against Luke Campbell. Much like his fight against Campbell, 'KingRy' was quickly able to recover and stood back up on his feet.

Gervonta Davis then went on to dominate the next few rounds as Ryan Garcia seemed to have trouble establishing any authority. It wasn't until the sixth round of the fight that Garcia started to load up again and land his power punches. The same continued on to the seventh round and much like in the second round of the fight, 'KingRy' was caught while trying to load up yet again.

'Tank' caught Garcia with a body shot in the middle of an exchange and after a delayed reaction to the shot, 'KingRy' was forced to take a knee. The 24-year-old failed to continue and Davis was awarded a seventh-round TKO victory.

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: 'Tank' claims 'KingRy' is the best fighter he has fought

Despite finishing Ryan Garcia in the seventh-round, Gervonta Davis believes 'KingRy' is the best fighter he has fought so far in his career.

During the post-fight press conference, 'Tank' was asked about where Ryan Garcia ranks amongst his previous opponents and if he was the best. While suggesting that he had fun sharing the ring against 'KingRy', he said:

"I would say the best fighter, probably yes. I'd say he's the best fighter. Definitely, we was feeling, we was going off of each other's energy in there. I'd say, we was actually talking in there, I mean it was fun while it lasted."

Watch the post-fight press conference below:

