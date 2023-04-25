Oscar De La Hoya, president of Golden Boy Promotions, took to social media on Saturday to explain his and Golden Boy Promotions partner Bernard Hopkins' absence from the post-fight news conference for the Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis fight.

Among the boxers promoted by Oscar De La Hoya and team, Ryan Garcia is by far the most well-known. The highly anticipated clash between Davis and Garcia at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ended in the seventh round when 'Tank' knocked Garcia out with a thudding body shot.

Golden Boy President Eric Gomez was present at the press conference to support Garcia, but both De La Hoya and Hopkins were noticeably absent.

They left the venue early for “dinner reservations ”, Goossen’s reason was unknown Oscar De La Hoya, Bernard Hopkins, and trainer Joe Goossen reportedly abandoned Ryan Garcia at the post-fight press conferenceThey left the venue early for “dinner reservations ”, Goossen’s reason was unknown Oscar De La Hoya, Bernard Hopkins, and trainer Joe Goossen reportedly abandoned Ryan Garcia at the post-fight press conference 😕They left the venue early for “dinner reservations ”, Goossen’s reason was unknown https://t.co/K5Xu3ig277

De La Hoya later claimed in an Instagram video on Monday that he skipped this past Saturday's post-fight press conference on account of death threats he received during fight week in Las Vegas.

De La Hoya also stated that Bernard Hopkins was barred from attending the event due to allegations of foul play at the Davis vs. Garcia weigh-ins:

"I do want to clarify why Bernard Hopkins and I weren’t at the post-fight press conference. First of all, Bernard Hopkins was accused during the weigh-in of having testosterone cream on his hands and touching Gervonta Davis, when he only wanted to help him because he was going to fall off the stage. So PBC, Gervonta’s promoter, banned him from everything. He couldn’t get inside the ring. He couldn’t do anything during the promotion."

He added:

"And so, as for myself, my security team told me, ’Boss, we've got to get the f**k out of here.' Because I received death threats. You guys don’t know this, I received death threats throughout the whole week, and they just said it was simply too dangerous so we got out of there."

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's statement below:

[ @OscarDeLaHoya] Oscar De La Hoya says his security advised him to leave Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia after he received death threats as he explains why he and Bernard Hopkins did not attend the post-fight press conference… Oscar De La Hoya says his security advised him to leave Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia after he received death threats as he explains why he and Bernard Hopkins did not attend the post-fight press conference…[🎥 @OscarDeLaHoya] https://t.co/BYBdE0iAVQ

Mayweather Promotions CEO slams Oscar De La Hoya for not showing up at the Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis post-fight press conference

Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, addressed Oscar De La Hoya's absence from the press conference following Gervonta Davis's victory over Ryan Garcia.

De La Hoya condemned Davis' camp for initiating a contentious rehydration clause in the days leading up to the fight. According to him, nothing is worse than a fighter's team not believing in him. Leonard Ellerbe used the same quote to disparage De La Hoya for skipping the press conference after the bout. He wrote on Twitter:

"There is nothing worse then when a fighters team doesn’t believe in them”- Quote from the presser."

Check out the tweet below:

Quote from the presser Al Dawson @AlanDawsonSport



#DavisGarcia Ryan Garcia tells reporters post-fight that he's sad about the result, but 140 is where he'll go do his thing from now on. Ryan Garcia tells reporters post-fight that he's sad about the result, but 140 is where he'll go do his thing from now on.#DavisGarcia https://t.co/7NqPaX6tpa “There is nothing worse then when a fighters team doesn’t believe in them”Quote from the presser twitter.com/alandawsonspor… “There is nothing worse then when a fighters team doesn’t believe in them” Quote from the presser twitter.com/alandawsonspor…

