On Saturday night, Gervonta Davis delivered a defining performance in the most anticipated bout of the year, knocking out Ryan Garcia with a devastating shot to the breadbasket in the seventh round.

The 28-year-old three-division champion knocked down Garcia in the second round and then finished him off with a precise hook to the ribs in the seventh round, all in front of a sold-out crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tempers periodically erupted during the lead-up to the bout, which added to the drama of the blockbuster clash. Ryan Garcia has claimed that he felt "weak" against Gervonta Davis during the bout, possibly alluding to the impact of the rehydration clause in their bout.

Recently, 'King Ryan' took to social media to allege that a mole in his training regimen may have divulged vital information to Gervonta Davis. Tsendbaatar Erdenebat, a former Olympian and undefeated professional boxer, has been identified as the sparring partner who injured Garcia. Information about the injury was allegedly leaked to the Davis camp. Erdenebat also tweeted a video in which he claims to have injured Garcia during training.

EverythingBoxing @EverythingBoxi2 Former Olympian and 5-0 professional Tsendbaatar Erdenebat claims to have injured Ryan Garcia to the body in sparring. Former Olympian and 5-0 professionalTsendbaatar Erdenebat claims to have injuredRyan Garcia to the body in sparring. ‼️ Former Olympian and 5-0 professional 🇲🇳 Tsendbaatar Erdenebat claims to have injured 🇺🇲 Ryan Garcia to the body in sparring. https://t.co/oE0eaQXtTI

Ryan Garcia stated that he is relieved that the information has been brought to the public's attention:

"Actually sad I had a mole in my training camp. Like wtf.... That's crazy. Thank God it's brought to light now."

According to Garcia, this new information is in no way an explanation for their recent loss to Davis:

"Also didn't mean that to come off as an excuse or anything. I lost period. I'll come back but I'm just shocked that part of my team crossed me.... someone close to me. Unbelievable! But it's a testimony that you must be aware of everyone."

Check out Ryan Garcia's allegations below:

EverythingBoxing @EverythingBoxi2 Ryan Garcia with an Instagram story today seemingly confirming that he may have been hurt in sparring to the body and that was leaked to Tank by Tsendbaatar Erdenebat. Ryan Garcia with an Instagram story today seemingly confirming that he may have been hurt in sparring to the body and that was leaked to Tank by Tsendbaatar Erdenebat. ‼️ Ryan Garcia with an Instagram story today seemingly confirming that he may have been hurt in sparring to the body and that was leaked to Tank by Tsendbaatar Erdenebat. https://t.co/b3ZmWHcWLd

[via @kingryan on Instagram]

Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis: Conor McGregor compels 'King Ryan' to chase rematch against 'Tank'

UFC superstar Conor McGregor visited Ryan Garcia in the locker room after Garcia's stoppage loss to Gervonta Davis in the seventh round on Saturday and encouraged the 24-year-old to keep his chin up.

The footage of McGregor's impassioned speech was posted on Garcia's Instagram, where 'The Notorious' expressed his desire to see a rematch between the two combatants:

“He’s 1-0 on you, you’re the two biggest names in the division, I want to see it again. I want to see it again now, and I want to see it with no rehydration clause. Seriously. All the respect in the world to you. You’re the future, you’re the future of this game, and I’m going to watch you all the way.”

Check out the video below:

