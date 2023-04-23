Ryan Garcia has claimed he felt "weak" against Gervonta Davis, perhaps pointing to the effects of the rehydration clause in their matchup.

Garcia and Davis finally entered the squared circle last night in a highly anticipated super-fight. Going into the bout, 'Tank' was the favorite to emerge victorious and that is exactly what happened as he TKO'd the 24-year-old in the seventh-round of the fight.

Following their matchup, Ryan Garcia was asked regarding the role of the 10 lbs rehydration clause. The clause dictated that while both fighters would weigh in at 136 pounds after cutting weight, they would not be allowed to gain over 10 lbs until the fight.

It is worth noting that Garcia moved up to the super-lightweight division last year but agreed to step down to 136lbs for the fight against Davis and with an additional rehydration clause, he was certainly on the back foot.

Speaking about the same during the post-fight press conference, Garcia said:

"I mean, If I'm honest...I didn't feel too good, I mean I felt a little weak, you know, going into the ring, my legs didn't feel too much under me but once the fight got going, you know, it kinda all came together so, I can't really pin that too much. You know what I mean? It is what it is, I signed the contract and that's that"

Catch Garcia's comments below:

Boxing rehydration clause: Why did Gervonta Davis want a rehydration clause for Ryan Garcia fight?

The rehydration clause for Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia was the talking point going into the fight. While 'Tank' was heavily criticized for putting up such stipulations, he was adamant about wanting to make the fight "fair".

According to him, Ryan Garcia already had a lot of advantages since he was the bigger fighter and the rehydration clause was necessary to make the fight fair. While speaking about the same during an appearance on All The Smoke podcast before the fight, he said:

“I mean, it’s just making sure everything’s fair. You know what I mean? I know that he’s a bigger fighter. He already has the advantage off the height, the size, the arm length, like everything, he has the most advantage. So, I’m just making it a little fair. You know what I mean? Just everybody stay the same. And, I mean, it ain’t like he gotta go [to a second weigh-in] and I don’t have to go. We both have to go. You know what I mean?”

Watch the video below:

