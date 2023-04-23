WATCH: Conor McGregor gives incredible pep talk to a disheartened Ryan Garcia after loss to Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia took on Gervonta Davis last night in what was the biggest fight of his career. The two were at odds for years before agreeing to a catchweight super-fight that took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Going into the fight, Garcia was the underdog and was believed to be under-prepared for a challenge like Gervonta Davis. 'KingRy' ended up being TKO'd in the seventh round of the fight after being caught with a vicious body shot by 'Tank'.

Following his maiden pro-boxing loss, Ryan Garcia was visibly distraught. However. he had someone special to console him in the form of Conor McGregor. 'The Notorious' was backstage with 'KingRy' where he gave a pep talk to Garcia and made his desire of wanting to see a rematch known, he said:

“He’s 1-0 on you. Yous are the two biggest names in the division. I want to see it again. I want to see it again now, and I want to see it with no rehydration clause, seriously... Mate, all the respect in the world to you. You’re the future. You’re the future of this game. I’m watching you all the way. Wish you all the best.”

Ryan Garcia meets Conor McGregor: The stars were out to see Garcia vs. Davis

In what was truly a spectacle, a number of notable names apart from Conor McGregor were in attendance to watch the highly anticipated Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis.

Names like Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Caleb Plant, Jermell, Jermall Charlo, and Hollywood superstar Mark Wahlberg are some of the names that were present at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It is worth noting that Garcia vs. Davis was one of the most talked about matchups in recent years. In a sport that is struggling to make the big fights happen at the right time, the teams of 'KingRy' and 'Tank' managed to make the fight happen when the sport of boxing needed it the most.

Going into the fight, a stoppage was almost guaranteed. The bout lived up to it as Gervonta Davis managed to stop Ryan Garcia in the seventh round after previously dropping him in the second round.

