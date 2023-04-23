Canadian rapper Drake backed Gervonta Davis to beat Ryan Garcia in arguably the biggest boxing matchup of the year.

'Tank' took on Ryan Garcia last night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. With both of them undefeated in their careers going into the fight, there was a lot on the line for both fighters. As far as the fight goes, it went exactly as many predicted, Garcia was caught while trying to overload in the second round and suffered a knockdown. Later on, 'KingRy' was hit with a body shot in the seventh-round and failed to get up after taking a knee.

Interestingly, Gervonta Davis was backed by Drake, who wagered a total of $1.045 million on him to get the job done. The Canadian rapper put up $1 million for 'Tank' to beat Garcia and three bets of $15k each for Davis to win in rounds one, two and three.

Drake bet on Gervonta Davis

While the total payout for his four bets was close to $2.37 million, he ended up winning just one bet and walked away with $1.38 million. It is worth noting that this was his total payout and he made a profit of $335,000.

When was the last time Drake bet on boxing before Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia?

Drake is an avid fan of gambling. The Canadian rapper often takes to social media to share his bets and is seen placing bets on MMA and boxing bouts. The last bet on boxing that he shared on social media was on Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury.

Drake placed a $400.000 bet on Jake Paul to beat Tommy Fury by knockout in their matchup, which took place in February this year. Going into the bout, 'The Problem Child' was the favorite to emerge victorious, however, that wasn't the case.

Tommy Fury ended up getting the better of Jake Paul and beat him via split decision at the end of the eighth round and handed 'The Problem Child' his first professional loss. Since then, while he has continued to wager in UFC fights, he wasn't seen placing bets on boxing matchups. Most recently, he bagged $2.7+ million by betting on Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereria in their MMA rematch at UFC 287.

