Max Holloway seemingly believes that Gervonta Davis' rehydration clause adversely affected Ryan Garcia's ability to recover from Davis' thunderous liver shot. The long-awaited Davis-Garcia boxing matchup transpired on April 22nd, 2023. It was contested at a catchweight of 136 pounds with a 10-pound rehydration clause.

The clause was requested by Gervonta Davis. As per the clause, after making weight for the 136-pound bout, neither Davis nor Garcia were supposed to weigh more than 146 pounds on fight night after rehydrating. Many believed that the clause would benefit the smaller Davis and work against the heavier Garcia.

Davis ended up defeating Garcia via seventh-round KO, courtesy of a vicious liver punch that incapacitated 'KingRy.' In the latest edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, MMA star and UFC mainstay Max Holloway discussed the Davis-Garcia fight. When asked whether he'd be open to trying his hand at boxing, 'Blessed' responded by stating:

"I would love to [box]. Let's make a big fight with 'Tank' [Gervonta Davis] or something."

Referencing Davis' mentor Floyd Mayweather, who famously boxed MMA megastar Conor McGregor, Holloway added:

"'Tank' is following Floyd Mayweather's freaking recipe. So, why not he [Davis] fight an MMA guy? We do a big one. I can sh**-talk to him. Just don't put no hydration clause in it like how you did to my man [Ryan] Garcia. But, yeah, that'd be a fun one."

Furthermore, Max Holloway highlighted Ryan Garcia's post-fight claims that a mole in his (Garcia's) camp advised Gervonta Davis to target his body. Apparently, Garcia was hurt to the body during fight camp and that information was leaked to 'Tank.' Holloway addressed the same, besides also explaining how the rehydration clause hurt Garcia. 'Blessed' said:

"Everybody talking about that shot and was like, 'Oh, he would have got up. Blah, blah.' I'm like, 'Bro. The hydration clause is real.' He [Garcia] couldn't freaking rehydrate proper. And that shot might not look hard. But to a freaking dehydrated body, that hurts a lot. That shot probably hurts a lot even if you're not dehydrated."

Watch Holloway discuss the topic at 17:38 in the interview below:

Max Holloway reveals ideal weight for hypothetical boxing match against Gervonta Davis

Presently, the consensus is that former UFC featherweight (145-pound) champion Max Holloway could fight the winner of the upcoming Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez matchup for the title later this year. Meanwhile, it's unclear as to whether or not Gervonta Davis will face Ryan Garcia in an immediate rematch of their blockbuster boxing showdown.

A possible boxing matchup between Max Holloway and Gervonta Davis is unlikely to materialize anytime soon. Regardless, 'Blessed' revealed the ideal weight that he'd like to face Davis at if they do fight each other someday. He suggested that top-tier boxers such as Davis are smart businessmen and won't risk coming over to MMA, as they'd likely lose to MMA fighters.

That said, Max Holloway lauded 'Tank's' boxing skills and expressed his willingness to face the star pugilist in a boxing matchup. He noted that he'd fight at his current weight of 145 pounds even if it's a boxing match against Davis, who currently fights at 135 pounds. The self-proclaimed best boxer in the UFC said:

"Could I make 140? Why? Just call him [Davis] to '45. [I'm] an MMA fighter. I can't kick or whatever. We can do 12 [ounces]. We could fight with eight ounces." Holloway continued, "Just come to '45, bro. You'll be fine." [*18:55-minute mark of Holloway's MMA Hour interview]

