Eddie Hearn roasts Deontay Wilder’s “bizarre” psychedelic use after he questions Anthony Joshua’s mental state

Deontay Wilder believes that Anthony Joshua's mental state may be wavering as both heavyweights prepare to compete on this weekend's card in Saudi Arabia.

'The Bronze Bomber' is set to face Joseph Parker in the co-main event of the Day of Reckoning event, with Joshua's clash against Otto Wallin serving as the headliner.

In the build-up to this weekend's card, Wilder shared his thoughts on a potential fight with 'AJ' in 2024. The American believes that the pressure to agree a deal for the potential heavyweight mega-fight has began to affect Joshua mentally.

Anthony Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, has scoffed as Deontay Wilder's suggestion.

During a recent interview with Seconds Out, the Matchroom Boxing chairman roasted 'The Bronze Bomber' for his use of ayahuasca, a psychedelic drug, and said this:

"This is coming from the guy, I mean didn't he go to some retreat or something... Ayahuasca toad was it?"

Hearn continued:

"So you want to question someone's mindset and you've gone to a retreat in 'ayasca' for some psychedelic drug or something. I don't know. It's bizarre. Let's start psycho-analyzing that move. No need. It's just what happens in the ring. That's all that matters."

Watch the video below from 16:15:

Eddie Hearn takes aim at Deontay Wilder for calling Anthony Joshua a "manufactured champion"

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua have been fated to clash ever since both men climbed to the top of the heavyweight division.

In October, Eddie Hearn appeared certain that the pair would clash. Following a collapse in negotiations, verbal jabs have been traded by both camps as frustrations continue to grow.

During a recent interview 'The Bronze Bomber' was quoted saying that Joshua was a "manufactured champion, "whilst he himself was a "born champion."

Hearn was informed of Deontay Wilder's comments during an interview with Pro Boxing Fans yesterday, where he took aim at the heavyweight pugilist, saying this:

"F**k me, is this geezer so deluded? I've never heard anything like it. Deontay Wilder is a born champion, not a manufactured champion!? The guy won the world heavyweight title against Bermane Stiverne. [Wilder] has never beaten any elite heavyweight in his entire career."

He continued:

"He was losing every round to the geezer who's about 40, can't even remember his name now, [Luis] Ortiz. Look at his resume, it's awful. But, he can really punch. He can lose to anyone, but he can also beat anyone."

Watch the video below from 2:10: