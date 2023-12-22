Day of Reckoning: What time is the Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin weigh-in?

Looking to complete a successful 2023 at 3-0, Anthony Joshua will be taking on Otto Wallin on December 23.

With Deontay Wilder facing Joseph Parker in the co-main event, a lot of eyes will be on the Riyadh event. Dmitry Bivol will also be on the card, defending the WBA light heavyweight title against Lyndon Arthur. The event has been labeled as the 'Day of Reckoning' during fight promotions.

Ahead of the showpiece event, the Joshua vs. Wallin weigh-in will commence on December 22.

After losing to Oleksandr Usyk twice from 2021-2022, Joshua has rebounded with two big wins including a viral knockout of Robert Helenius. Wallin enters the bout at 26-1 with his lone loss against Tyson Fury in 2019.

Headlined by the two heavyweights, the weigh-ins will begin at 11 AM ET / 4 PM GMT. The full show will be streamed on DAZN, with the December 23 fights also available on DAZN PPV.

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin fight card

Despite speculations of Joshua facing Deontay Wilder on the card, the latter will instead be one-half of the co-main event with Joseph Parker. The entire card features six heavyweight fights, including the final two bouts of the night.

The lone title fight on the pay-per-view event features WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol defending his belt against Lyndon Arthur. Bivol returns in just his second fight since upsetting Canelo Alvarez in May 2022.

Accompanied by many other big names on the event, the full fight card is listed on DAZN as follows:

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin, heavyweight

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker, heavyweight

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur, light heavyweight

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller, heavyweight

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro, cruiserweight

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark de Mori, heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel, heavyweight

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa, heavyweight