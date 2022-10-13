What is Ayahuasca? A psychedelic drug that Deontay Wilder consumed before returning to boxing?

Ayahuasca is a South American psychoactive brew that Deontay Wilder took in order to gain perspective and clarity on his boxing career.

'The Bronze Bomber' has been out of action for over a year, last fighting in October 2021 against Tyson Fury. On that night, 'The Gypsy King' picked himself off the canvas twice to score his second-straight knockout win over Wilder.

Following his second straight loss, Deontay Wilder openly debated retirement. After all, who could blame him? Prior to the last two Fury bouts, he had defended the WBC Heavyweight Championship over ten times and scored wins over names such as Luis Ortiz, Chris Arreola, and more.

In February of this year, the former champion stated that he wasn't sure if he was going to return to boxing. Prior to making a final decision, Wilder wanted to try Ayahuasca, a drug that can produce visions and drastically alter the psychological state of the individual taking it.

Deontay Wilder never discussed his experience with Ayahuasca past his initial comments about the drug. However, given that he's returning this Saturday, it must have gone well.

Who is Deontay Wilder fighting next?

Deontay Wilder is currently set to return this Saturday against Robert Helenius.

'The Bronze Bomber' and 'The Nordic Nightmare' have been friends and training partners for years. During that time, the two heavyweights stated they would only fight if gold, or a chance at a title shot, was on the line.

For a long time, Helenius couldn't get past his gatekeeper status in the division. However, over the last few years, he has broken through to become a legitimate contender, as evidenced by his knockout of Adam Kownacki.

The two men are now set to headline a Fox Sports pay-per-view card on Saturday. While there is no gold on the line, there's a good chance that the winner will get a title shot next. Neither Tyson Fury nor Oleksandr Usyk have locked in on an opponent for their next championship defense. However, 'The Gypsy King' has been linked to a trilogy with Derek Chisora in December.

As of now, Wilder is expected to win the heavyweight collision, with oddsmakers having him as a huge favorite. However, Robert Helenius has beaten the odds on several occasions, making him a live underdog on Saturday.

