Deontay Wilder admits he's considering Ayahuasca to make up his mind about boxing return

Deontay Wilder has been out of the ring since October 2021. Despite promising a return to the ring in the aftermath of his latest outing, he's since decided to think more about boxing.

'The Bronze Bomber' has suffered two straight knockouts against Tyson Fury and sustained lots of damage in the process. Despite that, he vowed he would return. Now months past that proclamation, he's opted to think more about it.

Wilder recently went on the Byron Scott podcast and said he might use the psychedelic brew Ayahuasca to decide on a return to boxing. He said:

"I think I'm going to take the trip I need to do. I think I'm going to take Ayahuasca, it's going to be my decision-making process. Ayahuasca is something that you take in a spiritual journey, like DMT and stuff like that. I just want to go down this journey and this path."

Watch Deontay Wilder on the Byron Scott podcast in the video below:

Deontay Wilder has been absent since his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury

If Deontay Wilder is truly done inside the boxing ring, he left on the greatest note imaginable. While he came up short, his trilogy bout against Tyson Fury is regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight fights of all time.

Heading into their third encounter, many expected 'The Gyspy King' to easily win. Their first bout was a split draw and while Fury outboxed Wilder for most of the fight, 'The Bronze Bomber' was able to tilt the scorecards with a pair of knockdowns.

However, their second bout was nothing but dominance from the U.K. boxer. Fury dominated Wilder, scoring multiple knockdowns en route to a seventh-round TKO victory. In doing so, he took Wilder's WBC heavyweight crown.

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury

However, the dominance from the rematch didn't carry over into the trilogy bout for 'The Gyspy King'. The fight was a slobberknocker. Fury scored an early third-round knockdown, but Wilder countered by flooring the champion twice in the following frame.

The Manchester-native controlled the rest of the bout, but still ate big shots throughout. The acclaimed fight came to a close with a thunderous 11th-round knockout by Fury to end the trilogy.

Following the fight, performances from both men were praised. It was also named the 'Fight of the Year' by many publications.

While Wilder may possibly be done inside the ring, he'll always have his place in history as one side of arguably the greatest heavyweight title clash ever.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard