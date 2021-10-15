"Hopefully, I proved that I am a true warrior" - Deontay Wilder releases first official statement after loss to Tyson Fury; congratulates 'The Gypsy King'

Deontay Wilder has finally broken his silence following his devastating loss to Tyson Fury.

The 35-year-old noted while he was disappointed with the outcome of the fight, he found solace in giving fans what they expected from the much-anticipated trilogy bout.

Wilder and Fury shared the boxing ring for the third time last Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 'The Bronze Bomber' was knocked out by 'The Gypsy King' in the 11th round of their entertaining battle.

Taking to Instagram to address his loss, Wilder gave props to his team and fans for sticking by his side. He also didn't fail to congratulate Fury on his 31st professional boxing win. He made sure to thank the Englishman for the "great historical memories" forged from their trio of fights.

Read Deontay Wilder's full statement below:

"Wow, what a hell of a night! I would like to first and foremost thank God for allowing me to give the world another part of me that’s driven with passion and determination. I would like to thank my team and my fans for sticking by my side through this long process. I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t disappointed in the outcome but after reflecting on my journey, I now see that what God wanted me to experience is far greater than what I expected to happen. We didn’t get the win but a wise man once said the victories are within the lessons. I’ve learned that sometimes you have to lose to win. Although, I wanted the win I enjoyed seeing the fans win even more. Hopefully, I proved that I am a true Warrior and a true King in this sport. Hopefully, WE proved that no matter how hard you get hit with trials and tribulations you can always pick yourself up to live and fight again for what you believe in. Last but not least I would like to congratulate @gypsyking101 for his victory and thank you for the great historical memories that will last forever."

At the end of their trilogy fight, Fury approached Wilder to have a friendly exchange. The former WBC heavyweight champion, however, wasn't interested in "showing sportsmanship," according to Fury.

What's next for Deontay Wilder?

Deontay Wilder was transported to hospital immediately after being knocked out by Tyson Fury. Coach Malik Scott told ES News that Wilder didn't suffer any major injuries, but damaged his knuckles.

Speaking on Deontay Wilder's return, Scott made it clear that 'The Bronze Bomber' wants to take a break from boxing. He added Wilder didn't get enough rest after his first fight with Fury and will make sure that he recovers completely now before making a return to the sport.

