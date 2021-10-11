Deontay Wilder's coach Malik Scott explains why 'The Bronze Bomber' didn't shake Tyson Fury's hand after their trilogy fight

Deontay Wilder developed a strong animosity against Tyson Fury after he accused his rival of foul play in their second fight. That sense of resentment still existed when the heavyweight duo fought for the third time on Saturday. According to Wilder's coach Malik Scott, that was why 'The Bronze Bomber' didn't shake Fury's hand.

Fury knocked out Wilder in the 11th round of their trilogy fight. When the dust had settled, the Englishman tried making peace with his adversary, but to no avail. Fury later claimed Wilder had no intention of showing sportsmanship or respect.

According to Scott, Wilder is still certain that Fury tampered with his gloves in their rematch, which makes it difficult for him to bury the hatchet with the WBC and The Ring champion. When Elie Seckbach of ES News mentioned Deontay Wilder's refusal to shake hands with Fury, Scott responded:

"Deontay, obviously, looks at Fury as a man he had serious issues with concerning things like certain allegations that were out and certain things that he had seen with his own eyes. Tonight, after they released all that energy, all that tension, he still felt the way he felt."

Watch Malik Scott's interview with ES News below:

Following their rematch in February last year, Deontay Wilder claimed Fury used "egg-shaped" weights in his gloves to help him snatch a win. He also accused the 33-year-old of casting a "gypsy spell" upon him.

Malik Scott gives update on Deontay Wilder's health

Deontay Wilder endured a good deal of damage in his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury. After the fight, he was transported to a hospital.

Malik Scott confirmed Wilder hasn't sustained a major injury other than damage to his knuckle bones. He also said he is going to give the former heavyweight champ a "good rest."

"He's good, he's good. Everything is cool with him. He broke his knuckle or something like that but life goes on... Deontay is talking about doing nothing with boxing for quite some time. I want to get him some good rest, especially after this fight because even after the last fight, he was so worked up over time, he really never got to rest. He deserved a good rest. I'm going to make sure he gets it now."

