Who won the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder trilogy bout? (9th October 2021)

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder engaged in an instant classic trilogy bout Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. After five knockdowns and 11 rounds, 'The Gypsy King' flatlined Wilder with a clubbing right hook to retain the WBC heavyweight title.

Deontay Wilder had his best moment in the fourth round when he dropped Tyson Fury twice and came close to finishing the fight. However, Fury put his fortitude on display as he soldiered through the punishment and outlasted 'The Bronze Bomber' in the later rounds.

"Like the great John Wayne said, I'm made of pig, iron and steel, baby!" Tyson Fury said after the fight. "I took some big shots but my lord and savior helped me up and kept me going. It was a great fight tonight and it's worthy of any trilogy in the history of the sport."

In the night's co-featured bout, Frank Sanchez outpointed Efe Ajagba to earn a unanimous decision victory. Sanchez made good on his promise as he finessed his way to a successful performance while avoiding the Nigerian's daunted right hand. The Cuban-born fighter did not exactly put on the most entertaining performance, but his game plan ultimately paid off.

Meanwhile, Robert Helenius silenced his doubters by proving his first stoppage win over Adam Kownacki was no fluke. In their first go-round in 2020, Helenius, who was a 10-to-1 underdog, shattered the odds when he stopped the up-and-coming Kownacki in the fourth round.

The rematch was a different story as the Finnish pugilist won via disqualification in the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3. Helenius was dominating until referee Celestino Ruiz decided that Kownacki shouldn’t continue during the sixth round. Kownacki landed low blows in the fifth round that stopped the action of an otherwise one-sided affair.

Jared Anderson continues to prove that he's one of the best heavyweight prospects out of the United States. The 21-year-old knocked out the bigger Vladimir Tereshkin in the second round to earn his 10th victory in a row.

Edgar Berlanga was also victorious against veteran Marcelo Coceres. The Argentine provided the toughest test of Berlanga's career thus far, but it's one that the whippersnapper was able to pass. After ten rounds, Berlanga came away with a unanimous decision nod.

In the curtain-jerker, Vladimir Hernandez defetead Julian Williams after a competitive 30 minutes of action. The Mexican scored the upset against the heavily favored Williams by split decision to earn his 13th career win.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 fight card results

Tyson Fury (c) def. Deontay Wilder via KO (Round 11)

Frank Sanchez def. Efe Ajagba via unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91, 98-91)

Robert Helenius def. Adam Kownacki via TKO (Round 6)

Jared Anderson def. Vladimir Tereshkin via TKO (Round 2)

Edgar Berlanga def. Marcelo Coceres via unanimous decision (96-93, 96-93, 96-93)

Vladimir Hernandez def. Julian Williams via split decision (94-96, 96-94, 97-93)

