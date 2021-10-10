"I'm not sure what happened" - Deontay Wilder reacts to getting knocked out by Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury delivered a modern classic in their trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Wilder lost via TKO after he failed to recover from a third knockdown in the eleventh round.

Deontay Wilder has now commented on his second consecutive loss to 'The Gypsy King'. According to Michael Benson of talkSPORT, Wilder said:

"I did my best, but it wasn't good enough tonight. I'm not sure what happened. I knew that he didn't come in at 277lbs to be a ballet dancer. He came to lean on me, try to rough me up and he succeeded."

According to 'The Bronze Bomber', he knew that Tyson Fury would try to 'rough him up' after weighing in at 277 lbs. However, Deontay Wilder failed to stop Fury from executing his game plan.

Michael Benson also revealed that Deontay Wilder was taken to a hospital for precautionary checks following his KO loss to Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder weighed in at career highs

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder met at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the weigh-ins ahead of their trilogy encounter. Wilder was first on the scales and came in at a career-high 238 lbs. Meanwhile, Fury tipped the scales at 277lb, also the heaviest of his career.

For their first encounter back in December 2018, which ended in a split draw, Wilder came in at 212½ lbs, 44 lbs less than Fury’s 256½ lbs. For their rematch last year, Wilder came in at a career-high 231lbs and Fury tipped the scales at 273 lbs. Fury was consciously looking for a size advantage which definitely paid off dividends in his seventh-round TKO victory over Wilder. The 39-pound weight difference between the pair for the trilogy fight was the smallest of their three outings.

Speaking about the size difference with Fury, Deontay Wilder said on The Last Stand podcast:

"At this point in time I’ve got a great nutritionist. We’ve got that under control. You’re definitely gonna see a bigger Deontay Wilder, a more muscular Deontay Wilder. I’m bench pressing a little over 350lbs now.”

