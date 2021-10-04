Who won Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 1 & 2?

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are hurtling towards their trilogy fight. The first clash between Wilder and Fury came to an end as a draw. The rematch saw Fury walk away from the squared circle as the victor.

Their first outing saw undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder take on an undefeated challenger in Tyson Fury. The fight was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, back in December 2018.

Fury managed to survive two knockdowns to fight his way to a split decision draw. Both fighters went into this fight looking to use their strengths. Fury managed to land a significant number of shots while feinting and using unusual angles. Wilder, on the other hand, landed a series of powerful countershots that could have ended the fight at any point.

The judges' cards at the end of the fight read the following scores: 115-111 (Wilder), 114-112 (Fury) and 113-113.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder II

The highly contested fight between Fury and Wilder paved the way to a rematch that fans and pundits had been restlessly waiting for. Fury, who had promised to finish Wilder before the end of the second round, got the job done, albeit with a slight delay.

Following the first bell, Fury laid into Wilder, showering him with a flurry of strikes, offering him negligible room to breathe. What followed was an absolute blitzkrieg as Fury sent Wilder crashing to the canvas on two occasions.

The fight came to an end in the seventh round after Fury backed Wilder into a corner and completely let loose. All Wilder could do at that point was try to protect himself.

However, it was not enough as his team saw it best to draw the curtains on the fight by throwing in the towel. The loss that came at the hands of Tyson Fury marked Deontay Wilder's first professional loss. One that he'll be looking to avenge come fight night.

