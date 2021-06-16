Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: height, weight & reach comparison

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will clash for a third time on July 24 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

With the WBC title on the line, let's take a look at how both fighters compare ahead of the epic heavyweight matchup.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder height comparison

Tyson Fury has a height advantage over Deontay Wilder, edging him out by two inches. While Wilder stands tall at 6 feet and 7 inches, 'The Gypsy King' measures a staggering 6 feet and 9 inches.

Tyson Fury is said to be exactly as tall as the mythical Goliath and Wilder even made reference to it ahead of their second fight.

According to the oldest manuscripts, Goliath stood at "four cubits and a span’, which measures exactly 6 feet and 9 inches. Facing off before their title clash, Wilder told Fury-

"You were the one on the ground. I was the one standing on top of you. You ever heard of David and Goliath? You know that story of what happened? It’s going to happen to you.”

However, Fury made easy work of Wilder in the rematch, scoring a stoppage victory in the seventh-round.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder weight comparison

With added height comes more weight. Tyson Fury reportedly weighs quite a few pounds heavier than Deontay Wilder. While 'The Bronze Bomber' tips the scale at 230-pounds, Fury reportedly weighs 280-pounds.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder reach comparison

Corresponding to his height advantage, Tyson Fury has a 2-inch reach advantage over Deontay Wilder as well. While Fury's reach measures a 85 inches (216 cm), the American boxer has an 83-inch (211 cm) reach.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3

INTENSE 😳@Tyson_Fury and Deontay Wilder stared each other down for five plus minutes without saying a word. (via @TRBoxing)

pic.twitter.com/FP7CUPJbaF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 15, 2021

The contract between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder included a clause that allowed the loser to initiate a third battle between the two, taking the short end of a 60-40 purse split.

While Wilder exercised the option in the immediate aftermath of the fight, injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic led to inevitable delays. This caused Fury to move on and take a fight against Anthony Joshua to unify all four recognized heavyweight titles.

Deontay Wilder took the battle to court and an arbitrator ruled that Fury must honor the clause and fight Wilder, setting up the rubber match.

For all the latest news, updates and more from MMA, follow our Facebook page.

Edited by Harvey Leonard