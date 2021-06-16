Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 tickets: How much do they cost and how to buy them?

Heavyweight boxing superstars Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will write the final chapter of their rivalry as they gear up for a high-profile trilogy bout on July 24. The highly-anticipated third meeting between 'The Gypsy King' and 'The Bronze Bomber' will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

INTENSE 😳@Tyson_Fury and Deontay Wilder stared each other down for five plus minutes without saying a word. (via @TRBoxing)

The undefeated brawler from Manchester will put his WBC world heavyweight championship on the line against the fearsome knockout specialist.

Fury outclassed Wilder for long stretches in their first go-round, but the Alabama native scored a last-round knockdown to force a majority draw. The pair met again 14 months later, with Fury earning a decisive TKO win after dominating for seven rounds.

Intending to move on from the rivalry, Fury was expected to square off against fellow British boxing star Anthony Joshua. However, Wilder's rematch clause allowed him to coerce 'The Gypsy King' into a trilogy bout.

Since the loss, Deontay Wilder has put forth several elaborate conspiracy theories in an attempt to spin the narrative of the rivalry. Wilder's stories range from him claiming that his entrance attire wore his legs out before the fight to accusing Tyson Fury of tampering with his gloves to gain a power advantage.

Tickets for Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3: How much do they cost and where to buy them?

Tickets for the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder rubber match go on sale today, June 15, 2021. Fans who intend to witness the clash of the two heavyweight giants in person could get tickets in a price range between $555 and $17,000. The average price for the passes, meanwhile, is expected to be around $2,453.

Naturally, seats located close to the ringside area will have the best view of the action. And of course, they will also fetch higher prices.

Tickets for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder are not yet sold out, but fans who want to get their hands on the hot commodity need to hurry. They are available for online purchase at T-Mobile Arena's official website or at axs.com.

The coveted passes are also available on third-party ticket-selling websites such as TicketSmarter, Ticketmaster, and SeatGeek.

