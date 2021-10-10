Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 full card results and video highlights

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 was a highly anticipated boxing match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Wilder clashed with Fury for a third time after winning an arbitration case against the Brit.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder served as the headliner for a card filled with heavyweights. Fury's promoter Top Rank and Wilder's promoter PBC showcased their fighters at the event, which also featured cross-promotional fights.

The co-main event of the night was a heavyweight bout between Cuba's Frank Sanchez and Nigeria's Efe Ajagba. Sanchez's NABO and WBC Continental Americas titles were on the line.

In another clash of heavyweights, Poland's Adam Kownacki faced Finnish veteran Robert Helenius in a rematch. 'Babyface' looked to exact revenge after losing to Helenius last year via knockout.

Edgar Berlanga and Marcelo Esteban Coceres clashed for the vacant WBO NABO super-middleweight title on the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder undercard.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder results

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder pay-per-view results

Tyson Fury def. Deontay Wilder via KO ( 01:11 of Round 11)

Frank Sanchez def. Efe Ajagba via unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91, 98-91)

Robert Helenius def. Adam Kownacki via TKO (02:38 of Round 6)

Jared Anderson def. Vladimir Tereshkin via TKO (02:51 of Round 2)

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder preliminary card results

Bruce Carrington def. Cesar Cantu via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Robeisy Ramirez def. Orlando Gonzalez Ruiz via unanimous decision (97-93, 99-91, 99-91)

Vladimir Hernandez def. Julian Williams via split decision (96-94, 97-93, 94-96)

Edgar Berlanga def. Marcelo Esteban Coceres via unanimous decision (96-93, 96-93, 96-93)

Viktor Faust def. Mike Marshall via TKO (01:49 of Round 3)

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder highlights

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder delivered an absolute banger in their rubber match. Fury dropped Wilder in the third down before getting dropped by the American twice in the next round.

While both fighters went back and forth in the next two frames, Fury started to control the fight in the second half. Fury completely dominated towards the end, dropping a tired Wilder for a second time in the tenth round. Wilder was unable to continue after getting dropped for a third time by Tyson Fury in the eleventh round.

112 SpArta @112Sparta

#FuryWilder3

Tyson Fury is the most out of shape but in shape dude ever with crazy cardio Tyson Fury is the most out of shape but in shape dude ever with crazy cardio

#FuryWilder3

https://t.co/XBQslwU6sm

Kronixs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🎮 @Kronixs14 No more excuses what a fight one of the best heavyweight fights I’ve seen in a long time! Wilder got a heart but ⁦ @Tyson_Fury ⁩ is to good wow #FuryVsWilder I wonder what wilders excuses are now 🤔 No more excuses what a fight one of the best heavyweight fights I’ve seen in a long time! Wilder got a heart but ⁦@Tyson_Fury⁩ is to good wow #FuryVsWilder I wonder what wilders excuses are now 🤔 https://t.co/nRmC7qZTfy

Undefeated heavyweight prospects Efe Ajagba and Frank Sanchez clashed in the co-main event of the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder pay-per-view. Sanchez put on a technical masterclass and schooled Ajagba throughout ten rounds. The Cuban picked up a dominant decision victory with scorecards reading 97-92, 98-91 and 98-91 in his favor.

Britt-Man🚭 @TjseanB

#FuryWilder3 Hitting someone while they're down is legal now🤔. Efe Ajagba vs. Frank Sanchez yall be the judge 👩‍⚖️ Hitting someone while they're down is legal now🤔. Efe Ajagba vs. Frank Sanchez yall be the judge 👩‍⚖️

#FuryWilder3 https://t.co/bMuukMbGP2

Brendan Bradford @1bbradfo Ajagba’s corner has lost him. They also seem to be lost. What kind of advice is this? #FuryWilder3 Ajagba’s corner has lost him. They also seem to be lost. What kind of advice is this? #FuryWilder3 https://t.co/i9c6Y0vobo

The featured rematch between Adam Kownacki and Robert Helenius was the second bout on the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder pay-per-view. Helenius led from the very beginning and had severely impaired Kownacki's vision by the sixth round. Kownacki was let off despite landing a couple of low blows in the third round. However, the referee had seen enough when Kownacki repeated it in the sixth round. The official decision was a TKO win for Helenius.

Jared Anderson and Vladimir Tereshkin started off the main card action with a heavyweight clash scheduled for eight rounds. Anderson made quick work of Tereshkin, scoring a dominant second-round TKO win.

Also Read

DICK HERCULES @RatCatcherMpls Tereshkin to Kenny Bayless:"Uh can you help please?" Tereshkin to Kenny Bayless:"Uh can you help please?" https://t.co/uBPPSotXOV

FIGHTMAG @fightmag Jared Anderson stops Vladimir Tereshkin in the second round to kickoff #FuryWilder3 card live on PPV📽️ @premierboxing | All results ➡️ bit.ly/3AmdbR6 Jared Anderson stops Vladimir Tereshkin in the second round to kickoff #FuryWilder3 card live on PPV📽️ @premierboxing | All results ➡️ bit.ly/3AmdbR6https://t.co/N5Ea27eP7J

Edited by Utathya Ghosh