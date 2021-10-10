Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 full card results and video highlights

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 was a highly anticipated boxing match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Wilder clashed with Fury for a third time after winning an arbitration case against the Brit.
Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder served as the headliner for a card filled with heavyweights. Fury's promoter Top Rank and Wilder's promoter PBC showcased their fighters at the event, which also featured cross-promotional fights.
The co-main event of the night was a heavyweight bout between Cuba's Frank Sanchez and Nigeria's Efe Ajagba. Sanchez's NABO and WBC Continental Americas titles were on the line.
In another clash of heavyweights, Poland's Adam Kownacki faced Finnish veteran Robert Helenius in a rematch. 'Babyface' looked to exact revenge after losing to Helenius last year via knockout.
Edgar Berlanga and Marcelo Esteban Coceres clashed for the vacant WBO NABO super-middleweight title on the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder undercard.
Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder results
Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder pay-per-view results
Tyson Fury def. Deontay Wilder via KO ( 01:11 of Round 11)
Frank Sanchez def. Efe Ajagba via unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91, 98-91)
Robert Helenius def. Adam Kownacki via TKO (02:38 of Round 6)
Jared Anderson def. Vladimir Tereshkin via TKO (02:51 of Round 2)
Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder preliminary card results
Bruce Carrington def. Cesar Cantu via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)
Robeisy Ramirez def. Orlando Gonzalez Ruiz via unanimous decision (97-93, 99-91, 99-91)
Vladimir Hernandez def. Julian Williams via split decision (96-94, 97-93, 94-96)
Edgar Berlanga def. Marcelo Esteban Coceres via unanimous decision (96-93, 96-93, 96-93)
Viktor Faust def. Mike Marshall via TKO (01:49 of Round 3)
Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder highlights
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder delivered an absolute banger in their rubber match. Fury dropped Wilder in the third down before getting dropped by the American twice in the next round.
While both fighters went back and forth in the next two frames, Fury started to control the fight in the second half. Fury completely dominated towards the end, dropping a tired Wilder for a second time in the tenth round. Wilder was unable to continue after getting dropped for a third time by Tyson Fury in the eleventh round.
Undefeated heavyweight prospects Efe Ajagba and Frank Sanchez clashed in the co-main event of the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder pay-per-view. Sanchez put on a technical masterclass and schooled Ajagba throughout ten rounds. The Cuban picked up a dominant decision victory with scorecards reading 97-92, 98-91 and 98-91 in his favor.
The featured rematch between Adam Kownacki and Robert Helenius was the second bout on the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder pay-per-view. Helenius led from the very beginning and had severely impaired Kownacki's vision by the sixth round. Kownacki was let off despite landing a couple of low blows in the third round. However, the referee had seen enough when Kownacki repeated it in the sixth round. The official decision was a TKO win for Helenius.
Jared Anderson and Vladimir Tereshkin started off the main card action with a heavyweight clash scheduled for eight rounds. Anderson made quick work of Tereshkin, scoring a dominant second-round TKO win.