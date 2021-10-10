×
Create
Notifications

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 full card results and video highlights

Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder - News Conference
Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder - News Conference
Sayan Nag
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 10, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Feature

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 was a highly anticipated boxing match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Wilder clashed with Fury for a third time after winning an arbitration case against the Brit.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder served as the headliner for a card filled with heavyweights. Fury's promoter Top Rank and Wilder's promoter PBC showcased their fighters at the event, which also featured cross-promotional fights.

The co-main event of the night was a heavyweight bout between Cuba's Frank Sanchez and Nigeria's Efe Ajagba. Sanchez's NABO and WBC Continental Americas titles were on the line.

In another clash of heavyweights, Poland's Adam Kownacki faced Finnish veteran Robert Helenius in a rematch. 'Babyface' looked to exact revenge after losing to Helenius last year via knockout.

Edgar Berlanga and Marcelo Esteban Coceres clashed for the vacant WBO NABO super-middleweight title on the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder undercard.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder results

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder pay-per-view results

Tyson Fury def. Deontay Wilder via KO ( 01:11 of Round 11)

Frank Sanchez def. Efe Ajagba via unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91, 98-91)

Robert Helenius def. Adam Kownacki via TKO (02:38 of Round 6)

Jared Anderson def. Vladimir Tereshkin via TKO (02:51 of Round 2)

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder preliminary card results

Bruce Carrington def. Cesar Cantu via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Robeisy Ramirez def. Orlando Gonzalez Ruiz via unanimous decision (97-93, 99-91, 99-91)

Vladimir Hernandez def. Julian Williams via split decision (96-94, 97-93, 94-96)

Edgar Berlanga def. Marcelo Esteban Coceres via unanimous decision (96-93, 96-93, 96-93)

Viktor Faust def. Mike Marshall via TKO (01:49 of Round 3)

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder highlights

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder delivered an absolute banger in their rubber match. Fury dropped Wilder in the third down before getting dropped by the American twice in the next round.

While both fighters went back and forth in the next two frames, Fury started to control the fight in the second half. Fury completely dominated towards the end, dropping a tired Wilder for a second time in the tenth round. Wilder was unable to continue after getting dropped for a third time by Tyson Fury in the eleventh round.

And we're off 👀👀Give us your early round thoughts? ⤵️#FuryWilder3 PPV: ES.PN/FuryWilder3TWTI https://t.co/uOpsB0wbiv
DOWN. GOES. WILDER. 😱#FuryWilder3 PPV: ES.PN/FuryWilder3TWTI https://t.co/Moep2JplfN
Tyson Fury caught a body 😳 https://t.co/zocQ5EKlnB
DEONTAY WILDER TURNS THE TABLES‼️Tyson Fury hits the canvas twice in Round 4. 🎥 @ESPNRingside | #FuryWilder3
https://t.co/rHkdqP9njk
WILDER ANSWERS BACK! 💣Deontay Wilder drops Tyson Fury in the 4th round. Buy #FuryWilder3 PPV: foxs.pt/3hqeVSQ https://t.co/RyzQKkUnrE
Tyson Fury is the most out of shape but in shape dude ever with crazy cardio
#FuryWilder3
https://t.co/XBQslwU6sm
Tyson Fury lands a BIG right hand that stuns Deontay Wilder in RD7 💥Buy #FuryWilder3 PPV: foxs.pt/3hqeVSQ https://t.co/g5ZVsoiCls
Deontay Wilder seems to be stumbling heading into the late rounds. This fight is everything and then some.#FuryWilder3 PPV ➡️ ES.PN/FuryWilder3TWTI https://t.co/yUtTsHv3o5
Tyson Fury with another knockdown on Deontay Wilder in round 10, but Wilder gets through the round! THIS FIGHT! 😳Buy #FuryWilder3 PPV: foxs.pt/3hqeVSQ https://t.co/PtU9BQFtIj
No more excuses what a fight one of the best heavyweight fights I’ve seen in a long time! Wilder got a heart but ⁦@Tyson_Fury⁩ is to good wow #FuryVsWilder I wonder what wilders excuses are now 🤔 https://t.co/nRmC7qZTfy

Undefeated heavyweight prospects Efe Ajagba and Frank Sanchez clashed in the co-main event of the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder pay-per-view. Sanchez put on a technical masterclass and schooled Ajagba throughout ten rounds. The Cuban picked up a dominant decision victory with scorecards reading 97-92, 98-91 and 98-91 in his favor.

Efe Ajagba and Frank Sanchez exchange big right hands in 3rd RD! 🥊Buy #FuryWilder3 PPV: foxs.pt/3hqeVSQ https://t.co/Pj4bOEZwm0
AJAGBA got a chin on him 😳
#wilderfury3 https://t.co/JlC62f35tc
Sanchez vs. Ajagba - a fight that could end at any moment. Don't blink. ⚡️#FuryWilder3 PPV ➡️ ES.PN/FuryWilder3TWTI https://t.co/iClFFZ3egU
Hitting someone while they're down is legal now🤔. Efe Ajagba vs. Frank Sanchez yall be the judge 👩‍⚖️
#FuryWilder3 https://t.co/bMuukMbGP2
DOWN GOES AJAGBA 👊Frank Sanchez's series of right hands drops Efe Ajagba in the 7th roundBuy #FuryWilder3 PPV: foxs.pt/3hqeVSQ https://t.co/qnVhb6DwLC
Ajagba’s corner has lost him. They also seem to be lost. What kind of advice is this? #FuryWilder3 https://t.co/i9c6Y0vobo
🤯 THESE FINAL ROUNDS > #FuryWilder3 PPV ➡️ ES.PN/FuryWilder3TWTI https://t.co/hr86JcrApS

The featured rematch between Adam Kownacki and Robert Helenius was the second bout on the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder pay-per-view. Helenius led from the very beginning and had severely impaired Kownacki's vision by the sixth round. Kownacki was let off despite landing a couple of low blows in the third round. However, the referee had seen enough when Kownacki repeated it in the sixth round. The official decision was a TKO win for Helenius.

Robert Helenius barrage of punches hurts Adam Kownacki in round 1! 🔥Buy #FuryWilder3 PPV: foxs.pt/3hqeVSQ https://t.co/oZ5l84nyJi
Robert Helenius is dominating Adam Kownacki, sending him into the ropes in round 5! 💥Buy #FuryWilder3 PPV: foxs.pt/3hqeVSQ https://t.co/1VLNtjBQSV
The heavy hitters marathon continues 🥊The referee DQs Adam Kownacki after multiple low blows and "The Nordic Nightmare" @helenius_robert takes the big-stage victory. #FuryWilder3 PPV ➡️ ES.PN/FuryWilder3TWTI https://t.co/mlznwmuJ9j

Jared Anderson and Vladimir Tereshkin started off the main card action with a heavyweight clash scheduled for eight rounds. Anderson made quick work of Tereshkin, scoring a dominant second-round TKO win.

Also Read

Tereshkin to Kenny Bayless:"Uh can you help please?" https://t.co/uBPPSotXOV
Jared Anderson stops Vladimir Tereshkin in the second round to kickoff #FuryWilder3 card live on PPV📽️ @premierboxing | All results ➡️ bit.ly/3AmdbR6https://t.co/N5Ea27eP7J
Edited by Utathya Ghosh
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी