Jared Anderson addresses rumors of knocking out Tyson Fury in sparring; predicts Fury vs. Wilder 3

Jared Anderson will be making his pay-per-view debut on October 9, when he faces Vladimir Tereshkin on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Anderson addressed rumors of knocking Fury out during a recent sparring session.

According to Anderson, he has never knocked Fury out during their sparring sessions. He further stated that he loved working with Tyson Fury in the training camp and is thankful for getting the opportunity to do so:

"Never happened. None of that. I ain’t wanna speak out on it before, make anything, you know, worse than what it was. I know how fans get real reckless online, so I left it alone. But just to clear up anything, no, it was no knockout, no, it was no knockdown in camp. Love the work, love to perform with him. So, I’m thankful for that,” Anderson said.

The rising star also said that he'll be rooting for Fury to win the trilogy fight since he's helped 'The Gypsy King' prepare for the matchup. Anderson believes Fury will win the trilogy fight via stoppage in the seventh round.

Jared Anderson is feeling the heat after moving to Texas

Jared Anderson also spoke about recently shifting base from Toledo, Ohio, to Houston, Texas. While he's been feeling the heat in Texas, Jared Anderson said that he's grateful for being able to move and that he has taken a liking towards the people living in the region:

"Grateful man, great people, really nice people, and it's a change but it's hot as hell. Excuse my language but it's hot. I've been there, I'm telling you. I walked to the corner, from my house to the corner and I was sweating, I couldn't believe it so it's extremely hot," Jared Anderson said.

