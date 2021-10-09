“They’re gonna be talking about my fight” – Edgar Berlanga Jr. wants to steal the show on the Fury vs. Wilder III fight card

Edgar Berlanga Jr. is fighting Marcelo Esteban Coceres on the undercard of the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III card.

The event will go down on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. 'The Bronze Bomber' will look to avenge his 2020 loss against 'The Gypsy King' in the trilogy. Fury, meanwhile, will fight to defend his WBC and The Ring heavyweight belts inside the ring.

Ahead of the event, Edgar Berlanga Jr. spoke to Sportskeeda and predicted that he would be the showstopper for the massive card on Saturday night:

"I'm the showstopper man. Besides Tyson Fury, no talk. I'm gonna talk my sh*t. We're gonna make it happen. Like I said, after that card is done, they're gonna be talking about my fight," Edgar Berlanga Jr. said.

Edgar Berlanga Jr. will challenge Argentine boxer Marcelo Esteban Coceres over the vacant NABO Super Middleweight title on the preliminary card of the event.

WBO @WorldBoxingOrg

Edgar Berlanga 168 lbs vs. Marcelo E. Coceres 166.5 lbs

Edgar Berlanga Jr. weighs in on Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant are set to face each other in a much-awaited bout on November 6, 2021 at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles on the line.

Edgar Berlanga Jr. said that he would not be able to attend the fight as he will be busy preparing for his December 11 fight at Madison Square Garden. He sent his regards to both fighters and predicted that it would be a barnburner:

"That's gonna be a tremendous fight. Shout out to Caleb Plant and Canelo for making the fight happen. It's gonna be a big fight."

Watch the full video below:

Edgar Berlanga Jr. made his boxing debut in April 2016 against Mexican slugger Jorge Pedroza and clinched a first-round knockout victory. Yet to be defeated in his professional boxing career, he has 16 finishes in 17 matches and only one decision victory under his belt.

In his last outing, Edgar Berlanga Jr. picked up a unanimous decision over America's Demond Nicholson at the end of eight rounds.

