The Undertaker sends a message to Tyson Fury ahead of his trilogy with Deontay Wilder, The Gypsy King responds

Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury is no stranger to professional wrestling and WWE. Having briefly competed in the WWE, Fury has recently received a message from the legendary Undertaker ahead of his third fight against Deontay Wilder.

During Fury's first fight with Wilder back in 2018, the former pulled off an incredible comeback in typical Deadman fashion. After being knocked down, Tyson Fury sat up as the WWE legend and pulled off a miraculous recovery, as he survived the entire fight from there onwards.

The Undertaker asked Tyson to smash his opponent and then look over him and repeat the words, 'Rest In Peace!'

“You smash this guy and when you’re looking over him, just for me, look down at him and say, “‘Rest In Peace!' said The Undertaker."

In response to The Undertaker's message, Tyson Fury retweeted the video with the caption "I got you, Undertaker," as he got ready for Wilder this weekend in Las Vegas.

Tyson Fury also honored The Undertaker by wearing a hat similar to his and conveyed the following message for The Phenom:

“This one’s for The Undertaker. I’m here today in your hat, sir. I’m gonna smash him and I’m gonna say, ‘Rest In Peace.'”

Tyson Fury will face Deontay Wilder for the third time

Tyson Fury will be fighting Deontay Wilder in a highly anticipated trilogy. While Wilder is yet to beat Fury inside the boxing ring, the trilogy bout will still be one to watch out for.

The first bout between the two ended in a split draw, and the rematch went in Fury's favor. It now remains to be seen what the third and final fight will turn out to be.

Fury was initially scheduled to fight against Anthony Joshua, but a rematch clause has led to this third bout with Wilder.

