Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3: Date, time, streaming information

The highly anticipated Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder trilogy match is almost here. The heavyweights will clash at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 9.

'The Bronze Bomber' will look to avenge his 2020 loss at the hands of Fury. 'The Gypsy King' will defend his WBC and The Ring heavyweight belts.

Their first fight ended in a stalemate. Fury then dominated Wilder in the second bout to earn a TKO victory. The upcoming trilogy fight should bring a conclusive end to the rivalry.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 - Timings

The following are the timings for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 for the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The event will kick off on Saturday, October 9, from 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT. The pay-per-view card will begin at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT. The featured main event between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will begin at approximately 11 pm ET / 9 pm PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will begin on October 9, 9:30 pm BST with the undercard kicking off at midnight.

The pay-per-view card will begin on October 10, 2 am BST, and the approximate time that the main event fighters walk out is around 4:30 pm BST.

India

In India, the prelims will start on October 10 at 2 am IST and the PPV card will kick off at 6:30 am IST.

The highly anticipated main event is estimated to take place at 9 am IST on October 10.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 - Streaming

This is how you can watch the trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in the USA, UK and India.

United States

The pre-show and preliminary card will be available on ESPN2 and Fox Sports 1. The undercard that follows will continue on ESPN and FS1.

The main card, which is pay-per-view, can be live-streamed through the Fox Sports app and ESPN+.

The pay-per-view price for the event is $79.99

United Kingdom

Fans from the UK will be able to watch the build-up, undercard and the main card of the trilogy fight exclusively on BT Sport Box Office.

The pay-per-view main card on BT Sport Box Office will cost £24.95 in the UK and €29.99 in Ireland. The event can be viewed via BT TV on television or via the BT Sport Box Office app, Virgin TV or Sky.

India

Indian boxing fans can watch the main card featuring Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder live on Voot Select.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 - Full card

Following are the fighters competing on the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 card.

Main pay-per-view card

Main event: Tyson Fury (England) vs. Deontay Wilder (USA)

Co-main event: Frank Sanchez (Cuba) vs. Efe Ajagba (Nigeria); 10 rounds, heavyweight

Adam Kownacki (Poland) vs. Robert Helenius (Finland); 12 rounds, heavyweight

Jared Anderson (USA) vs. Vladimir Tereshkin (Russia); 8 rounds, heavyweight

Preliminary card

Edgar Berlanga (USA) vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres (Argentina); 10 rounds, super middleweight

Julian Williams (USA) vs. Vladimir Hernandez (Mexico); 10 rounds, junior middleweight

Early Preliminary card

Robeisy Ramirez (Cuba) vs. Orlando Gonzalez Ruiz (Puerto Rico); 10 rounds, featherweight

Viktor Faust (Ukraine) vs. Mike Marshall (USA); 8 rounds, heavyweight

Bruce Carrington (USA) vs. TBA; 4 rounds, featherweight

Elvis Rodriguez (Dominican Republic) vs. Victor Vazquez (Puerto Rico); 8 rounds, junior welterweight

