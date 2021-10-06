Watch: When Tyson Fury became the first fighter to defeat and KO 'The Bronze Bomber' Deontay Wilder in professional boxing

The first fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder took place in December 2018 and was an incredibly thrilling contest that ended in a split decision draw. Their rematch, which transpired in February 2020, also turned out to be highly entertaining, albeit with a drastically different result.

On that note, we revisit the rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder – a fight that, irrespective of the outcome of their trilogy matchup, will forever be remembered as one of the most spectacular performances in heavyweight boxing history.

You can watch the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder rematch in the video below:

The second fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder witnessed Fury dominate and stop Wilder via seventh-round TKO. This fight earned ‘The Gypsy King’ The Ring and WBC heavyweight titles. Furthermore, it also saw Fury earn the distinction of becoming the first fighter to defeat Wilder in the sport of professional boxing.

Not only did Tyson Fury become the first person to defeat Deontay Wilder in the professional boxing realm, but he also earned the honor of being the first to defeat Wilder within the distance. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had never tasted defeat as a pro boxer. The widely feared KO artist had never been knocked out inside the squared circle in his long and dominant career, but Fury flipped the script.

‘The Gypsy King’ KO’d the KO artist and sent shockwaves across the combat sports world. Earlier today, the two fighters arrived at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of fight-week festivities leading up to their much-awaited trilogy fight.

Tyson Fury’s versatility against Deontay Wilder’s KO power

One of the biggest lessons most connoisseurs of the sweet science highlighted after Tyson Fury’s rematch against Deontay Wilder was Fury’s versatility.

Tyson Fury out-boxed Deontay Wilder for the majority of their first fight but almost got knocked down towards the end. While most others would’ve taken the knockdown to heart and gotten discouraged, Fury adapted just seconds after getting back to his feet.

He started aggressively pushing Wilder back with a wide variety of punches. Tyson Fury showcased versatility, confidence, and persistence to close out the first fight. When they faced off in the rematch, Fury’s risky tactic of trucking forward to keep Wilder on the back foot paid off.

Their second meeting ended with Tyson Fury utilizing nearly every punch in the book and emerging victorious. His ability to adapt and courage to take risks helped nullify Deontay Wilder’s terrifying one-punch KO power.

Tyson Fury is scheduled to put his WBC and The Ring heavyweight belts on the line against Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight. Their fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 9th, 2021.

