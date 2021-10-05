"Without accepting defeat, you can never regain" - Tyson Fury sends chilling message to Deontay Wilder ahead of trilogy fight

Tyson Fury's gift of the gab has helped him get under his opponents' skin on multiple occasions. The verbal assaults that he unloads on his adversaries and the mind games he plays with them stems from his ability to speak in a way that many find entertaining.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Fury put his abilities on the mic on full display again. For almost 25 minutes, 'The Gypsy King' articulately explained why he thinks he will come out on top in his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder.

Wilder suffered a disastrous loss to Fury last February. He later infamously accused the Englishman of fighting with "egg-shaped weights" in his gloves.

Fury believes Wilder will never be able to get his mojo back if he's not gracious enough to accept that he was fairly beaten in their rematch. Comparing Wilder's situation to his own, Fury said he overcame his mental struggles simply because he accepted that he was an "alcoholic and a fat bas***d," even if it made him feel miserable.

"He (Deontay Wilder) hasn't accepted what is going on with him, what's happened to him. So, therefore, without accepting defeat, you can never regain. You can never go on from that because you're still dwelling on the past. I've had a lot of s**t going in my life. A lot of stuff happened to me that I didn't think would happen to me. I had to accept what went on before I could overcome that obstacle because there's a saying: for he who holds a hot coal in his hand with the intention of throwing out somebody, guess who gets burned? The man who's holding a hot coal. And that's what it is. You've got to let go. You've got to let go of all this animosity... So that's my advice if he's listening or some of his team is listening, acceptance first, acknowledgment, then you can move on."

Tyson Fury is aiming to end his rivalry with Deontay Wilder this weekend

Tyson Fury will challenge Deontay Wilder in a trilogy bout on October 9. Following his remarkable performance in the rematch against 'The Bronze Bomber', the idea of their potential trilogy fight wasn't entertained much until the undefeated Brit almost set the seal on his unification bout with Anthony Joshua.

At the T-Mobile Arena this Saturday, Fury will be hoping to close the Deontay Wilder chapter of his career and move forward to possibly becoming the unified heavyweight champion.

