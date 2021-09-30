"Wilder beats Joshua, Usyk, all the rest of the division" - Tyson Fury believes Deontay Wilder is the toughest opponent he could face in the heavyweight division

Tyson Fury has suggested that Deontay Wilder is the toughest opponent he can face in the heavyweight division. Fury believes Wilder would defeat Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk, and every other fighter among the current crop of heavyweights.

In an interview featuring Tyson Fury and Top Rank boss Bob Arum, Fury fielded multiple questions regarding the heavyweight division and his rivals. One of the primary things' The Gypsy King' emphasized was how dangerous his longtime rival Deontay Wilder truly is. Fury stated:

“The only thing I’m bothered about is beating Deontay Wilder. And that’s the most dangerous heavyweight out there. In my opinion, Wilder beats Joshua, Usyk, all the rest of the division comfortable. But he cannot beat me.”

The first fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder took place in December 2018. At the time, despite having taken a break from the sport and being stripped of his titles, Fury was still regarded as the lineal heavyweight champion. Meanwhile, Wilder held the WBC heavyweight title.

Their fight had the WBC and lineal heavyweight titles at stake. After a closely contested bout that went the 12-round distance, the judges' scorecards read as 115–111 for Wilder, 114–112 for Fury, and 113–113 as a draw. The bout was subsequently declared a split draw, and Wilder retained his WBC title.

Their rematch took place in February 2020 and saw Tyson Fury stop Deontay Wilder via seventh-round TKO. 'The Gypsy King' captured the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles in the process.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder for a third time

The trilogy matchup between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on October 9. The high-stakes clash will have Fury's WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles on the line.

Another important factor related to the Fury-Wilder feud is the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight that took place on September 25. Joshua, a longtime rival of Fury and Wilder, lost his heavyweight belts via unanimous decision to former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk.

Currently, Oleksandr Usyk holds the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight titles. The consensus is that the Ukrainian boxing stalwart will face Joshua in an immediate rematch.

The winner of the Fury-Wilder trilogy fight would then have to face the winner of the Usyk-Joshua rematch in a heavyweight title unification matchup. The winner of this potential fight will earn the honor of becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion.

