Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk full fight card results

In one of the most anticipated boxing matches of 2021, Anthony Joshua took on Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joshua was previously expected to face off against Tyson Fury. However, after 'The Gypsy King' was forced to back out and fight Deontay Wilder, Usyk stepped up to face the heavyweight Brit.

Featured on the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk undercard were a number of exciting fights that served as an excellent precursor for the heavyweight clash. Mandatory challenger Dilan Prasovic took on WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie, whilst former WBA super-middleweight champion Callum Smith made his light-heavyweight debut against Lenin Castillo.

Campbell Hatton, the son of Ricky Hatton, competed in his fourth pro fight against Sonni Martinez in a super-featherweight matchup.

Florian Marku vs. Maxim Prodan at welterweight and Christopher Ousley vs. Khasan Baysangurov at middleweight made up the rest of the card.

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk: Results

Oleksandr Usyk def. Anthony Joshua (c) (117-112, 116-112, 115-113)

A back and forth war between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua truly gave fans everything they hoped for from this matchup. However, it was Oleksandr Usyk whose hand was raised at the end. Both men left it all in the ring in what is surely a Fight of the Year contender.

Lawrence Okolie (c) def. Dilan Prasovic via third-round TKO

Lawrence Okolie made his first title defense in emphatic fashion. He finished Dilan Prasovic with a brutal body shot, resulting in a third round TKO stoppage.

Campbell Hatton def. Sonni Martinez via decision (58-57)

Ricky Hatton's son got the nod on the undercard, but only just. Sonni Martinez appeared to be winning much of the fight, but it was Campbell Hatton whose hand was raised after a somewhat controversial decision, moving to 4-0.

Callum Smith def. Lenin Castillo via second-round knockout

Former champion Callum Smith made a successful light heavyweight debut. He knocked out Lenin Castillo in the second round.

Florian Marku def. Maxim Prodan via split decision (91-99, 97-93, 96-94)

Also Read

Florian Marku opened the night with a win. He picked up a split decision over Maxim Prodan. It was a dominant display from Marku, who arguably deserved a unanimous decision victory.

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing Florian Marku wins via split decision! 🙌



Agree with the scores? 🇦🇱 Florian Marku wins via split decision! 🙌



Agree with the scores? 🇦🇱 https://t.co/VgIr6w2jNc

Watch our exclusive interview with Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier right here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard