'He ain't an elite level fighter' - Anthony Joshua takes a dig at Deontay Wilder

In an interview with Sky Sports Boxing, heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua claimed that Deontay Wilder is not an elite-level fighter.

"He ain't an elite level fighter, in my opinion." Joshua said. " He's good, he's good. It's heavyweights, so they always know that one punch can change the course of the fight. I have never ever seen in the heavyweight division a fighter going to war with one weapon in his arsenal, which is what they say is his right hand. But when you get to the top level, trust me, that don't last anymore. That doesn't work. As we have seen now... he struggles at the top level and there's a lot more of us waiting for that opportunity as well to kick his a--. He's going to struggle when he comes to fight people like myself and other heavyweights." said Anthony Joshua.

When asked for his prediction for the trilogy fight between Wilder and Tyson Fury, 'AJ' said-

"If we are honest, I don't know. I don't mind, Fury, Wilder, bring them both. I'm not taking sides is what I'm trying to say. They are both enemies of mine and I want to slay them both with the same energy. Good luck to both of them. Whichever one wins, I'll be seeing them soon." added Joshua.

You can watch the entire interview below:

'The Bronze Bomber' is set for a trilogy bout with Fury on July 24. The fight will take place at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.

The two last fought in February 2020. 'The Gypsy King' controlled the entire fight and secured a TKO victory when Wilder's corner threw in the towel in the seventh round.

A simply flawless performance from @Tyson_Fury 👏



The Gypsy King put it on Deontay Wilder from the very first bell and didn't stop until the towel was thrown in 🔥#WhatWentDown starts now on BT Sport 2 HD! pic.twitter.com/3iteciRtVr — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) June 13, 2020

Anthony Joshua believes a fight with Tyson Fury will eventually happen

Yeah, Joshua v Fury is not happening next and it's a blow. But the two fights instead bring intrigue and excitement in different ways. Then still may get the undisputed clash. Time to embrace it. https://t.co/6wtDGxTkK8 — Chris McKenna (@cmckennasport) June 11, 2021

Anthony Joshua believes a fight with Tyson Fury will certainly happen in the near future-

"That fight [with Tyson Fury] has to happen. It's a big fight. Bigger than boxing, bigger than the belts...This fight is going to be bigger, better." said Joshua.

Fury and Joshua's plans to fight each other were halted when Deontay Wilder revoked the rematch clause in his contract, setting up a third fight with the 'The Gypsy King'

Edited by Harvey Leonard